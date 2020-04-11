Home Entertainment Celebrities Selena Gomez, Who Has Released Song That's Mostly Canadian Singer The Weeknd
Selena Gomez, Who Has Released Song That’s Mostly Canadian Singer The Weeknd

By- Vikash Kumar
It is not unusual for musicians to compose songs. Again and time, singers have taken to express now and heartbreak and love its Selena Gomez, who has published a song that’s mostly Canadian singer The Weeknd, about her ex. The Weeknd and Selena dated for about 10 weeks in 2017, before she broke up with him because of Justin Bieber.

Selena released a few songs from her latest record, Rare. 1 song that grabbed her fans’ attention is Souvenir. The latest track from the album holds messages that are hidden that lovers seem to have connected into The Weeknd. One of those lines that got fans thinking was, “New York back in August, tenth-floor balcony/Smoke is drifting over Jane and Greenwich street” This line refers to Abelena’s (how their lovers liked to call them) date nighttime in New York. The cover for the tune has Selena wearing the dress.

Different lines in the song called back Call Out My Name, The Weeknd wrote for her. Listen to it down below and tell us what you think.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

