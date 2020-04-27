Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Said; Coronavirus Originated In Wuhan And Its China’s Plan

- Advertisement -

Make sure they understand that coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Stressing that the weight is on Beijing to describe where the virus originated from, Pompeo told The Ben Shapiro Show in a meeting on Friday that China knew about the virus by December 2019.

“We need to hold accountable the parties accountable for the deaths in the United States and the enormous economic…

“We’re working with these countries to make sure they know that this was, in fact, a virus that originated in Wuhan, China, that the Chinese authorities knew about this certainly by December of 2019,” he explained.

“… and that they (China) failed to comply with their fundamental obligations as a nation, and importantly, also, failed to obey the international health regulations of the World Health Organization and then did lots of things and we could talk about them…

"Had we known sooner, or had the Chinese government been truthful, we wouldn't be in the position we are today," he explained.

“We have depended on China for far too long to give affordable labour and goods at the cost of America and our employees. We must bring that supply-chain home and end the export difference we have; It is time to hold China accountable for their activities,” Drew said.

Congressman Michael Waltz on Friday introduced legislation in the House of Representatives that could ba.

