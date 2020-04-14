Samsung Should replace Exynos Processors In their Flagship “S and Note” Series

- Advertisement -

A new petition has popped up on Change.org against the use of Exynos chips in Samsung mobiles. The petition demands that Samsung stop using Exynos chipsets instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon counterparts. It also calls into question the use of Samsung camera sensors on Samsung phones instead of the ones.

Samsung has issued a statement after it was criticized with the Exynos 990 chipset in certain Galaxy S20 mobiles. The Galaxy S20 series can be found in Exynos 990 or even Snapdragon 865 versions.

The Company noted that both mobile chipsets undergo the same testing scenarios — you can read the entire statement over here.

“These components are poor, and there are numerous comparisons online,” the internet petition conditions. “The Exynos telephones are somewhat slower, have worse battery life, worse camera detectors, and processing, and get heavier and throttle faster, etc..” it provides.

It’s true that the Exynos variants of Samsung traditionally underperform to models that are Snapdragon. The business launches Exynos versions of its own phones — notably flagships such as Galaxy Note collection and the Galaxy S — in markets like Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, the Samsung phones are found in North America with processors.

Depending on what one you purchase, there might be significant differences in your experience. For instance, the Snapdragon 865 features Cortex A77 cores that guarantee up to a 20% performance boost in comparison to the Cortex A76 cores used in Samsung’s rival Exynos 990 chipset. The Snapdragon flagship also gets the Adreno 650 GPU which outperforms the Mali G77 GPU on the top-of-the-line Exynos SoC. Our own testing also showed some pretty big differences between the CPU and GPU benchmark results of their Snapdragon and Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20 Plus.

We’ll post those results very soon. Meanwhile, the petition on Change.org remains awaiting signatures. Thus far, it has managed to collect just 17 signatures, which isn’t nearly sufficient for Samsung to sit up and take note. It is not like it doesn’t already know about this issue.

The Exynos vs Snapdragon issue pops up every year when Samsung releases its flagships. It is unlikely it will do if it has not changed its stance yet. However, the company is said to be in talks with AMD to boost GPU performance on its own Exynos chips so maybe that may make things better.