Samsung Note 20 Release Date, Specs, Leaks And GeekBench Score

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G was seen on Geekbench for the very first time. Based on its multi-core and test results, it seems to be a Snapdragon variant of the telephone. The record was showcased in by the device specifications are bound to change, as the device in question is likely a version of Samsung’s forthcoming flagship.

According to a report by the Korea Herald, Samsung has already begun making preparations for the Galaxy Note 20 launch event. Although it isn’t a confirmed launch date yet, it’ll probably happen sometime in August. Much like a lot of product launches this season, this too will probably be live-streamed online.

One rumor even claims that the devices could be released by Samsung even sooner in the last week of July. However, an early release doesn’t necessarily guarantee availability. A lot of people may wish to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and it’ll be difficult for Samsung to keep up with the need in the face of production slowdowns. It took the Galaxy S20 series almost a month to hit the shelves after its launch, and we might be looking at even longer waiting periods for the Galaxy Notice 20. We know very little about the Galaxy Notice 20 series now.

Some leaks have given us a rough idea of what Samsung has in store for us. Based on the differences between the Galaxy Note series and the Galaxy S that we have seen up to now, there shouldn’t be too much of a change when it comes to the components. There is, however, speculation which Samsung will use a waterfall display on the Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung’s flagship phablet has only made its initial appearance on Geekbench.The Galaxy S20+ nets a score of 985 about the Single-Core evaluation and 3220 on the Multi-Core test.

The purported list of the Galaxy Note 20 + also sheds some light on the devices’ essentials. It appears to be running Android 10 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with only 8GB RAM. It’s very likely an early prototype of the Galaxy Note 20+, as 5G variants of Galaxy S20 mobiles came with 12GB RAM, and we see no reason why Samsung will alter that with its newer apparatus. Furthermore, pre-production versions of telephones frequently run unoptimized hardware and software, which in turn affects the device’s performance. We ought to take this Galaxy Note 20+ Geekbench list with a grain of salt.

It is quite easy to pretend a listing these days, as it takes just a rooted telephone and some rudimentary understanding of how to modify the’build.prop’ document to pull it off. Assuming that Samsung’s production schedule is not thrown away by the continuing COVID-19 outbreak, we could expect to observe the Galaxy Notice 20 show make its debut sometime in mid to late August.