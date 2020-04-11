Samsung Note 20: Release Date, Specs, Leaks And Feature Everything We Know Till Now

- Advertisement -

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 started at the end of February 2020, giving us an insight into what we can expect from the South Korean company’s smartphones this year. The upcoming major device is expected to be the Galaxy Note 20, which on the Galaxy S scope has improved previously and also bettered it in certain areas, such as a camera and a design. Here’s what we’ve heard so far about the Galaxy Note 20.

Release date and cost

August 2020

August is usually launching month of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. Last year was initially Samsung released more than one dimension of the Galaxy Note, with all the Note 10 and also the Note 10+, followed by the Note 10 Lite a few months later. With the Galaxy S20 coming in three sizes, we’d expect to observe a Note 20 and Note 20 Plus this year also. We don’t expect to see the Note 20 devices before August 2020 anyway. Concerning the price, we would expect Samsung to establish the Note 20 devices somewhat higher, or around the same prices as their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949 and the Note 10+ starts at $1099.

Design

Waterproof

Premium Design

Two sizes probably

S Pen

There have not been a massive number of leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design as yet, though this is likely to change in the forthcoming months. We would expect the series although Samsung does make some changes, to borrow out of the Galaxy S20 collection. The centralized hole-punch front camera was first introduced on the Note 10 before being introduced on the S20 range, for example. Expect a watertight metallic frame sandwiched between glass panels and expect some intriguing finishes also. An under-display fingerprint sensor is probably, as well as a notable rear camera housing and there’ll be a built-in S Pen. We are also expecting at least 2 size choices, with both featuring a comparable layout. A Lite model might also look.

Display

Two or three sizes

120Hz refresh rate

Together with Samsung introducing a 120Hz refresh rate display on most of the Galaxy S20 models, the Note 20 models will also provide the faster refresh speed – it’s promised it’ll be improved for its Note 20 though. The Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display, the Note 10+ includes a 6.8-inch display and also the Note 10 Lite includes a 6.7-inch display. We would expect screen sizes that are similar to the Note 20 devices, with curved borders. Some reports have suggested an under-screen camera, which might negate the need for your chalk hole camera, but for now, this is just rumor and it may be that one of those Note 20 models provides it.

Camera

Software improvements on S20 range likely We’d expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to take in the Galaxy S20 series concerning the camera. It is possible that camera specifications that are similar will be offered by the Galaxy Note 20+ to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but with a few new feature additions or improvements here and there, while the Note 20 will likely take its specifications from the S20. If this is true, the Note 20+ could have a 108MP main detector, 48MP telephoto sensor, 12MP ultra broad and a DepthVision detector on the rear. The standard Note 20 meanwhile, might offer 64MP telephoto seamer a 12MP sensor, 12MP ultra sensor and a sensor that is DepthVision, or it might just offer the first 3 detectors and ditch the DepthVision.

Hardware and specs

Qualcomm SD865 or Exynos 990

At least 12GB RAM

Large batteries

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will probably run on the same chips as the Samsung Galaxy S20 range with the Samsung Exynos 990 or that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 beneath the hoods, depending on which region you buy it in. It the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 + provides at least 12GB of RAM. Some reports have indicated the Note 20 base model will drop its storage it would make sense if the S20 and Note 20 will share most of the specs. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series ranges between 4000mAh and 5000mAh capacities. We would expect the Note 20 show to sit at the peak of this range using all the Plus model also likely to offer a Battery capacity that is 5000mAh. Anticipate both wireless and reverse wireless charging.