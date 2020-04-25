Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series: iPhone 12 LiDAR Sensor Is More Advanced Then Samsung’s ToF Sensor

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series is allegedly going to ditch the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor from its back camera array because of a lack of user attention and application enhancements. It’s a fair move to make, but one that could make it open to attack from Apple’s iPhone 12 series.

A report from the Korea Industry Post claimed that Samsung is considering the removal of the sensor from its 2020 Galaxy Note Series. This is despite it being inserted on cheaper handsets to its flagships and thought for inclusion with great fanfare.

ToF detectors are one of several kinds of depth sensors – cameras that don’t take pictures but help quantify the distance between the object and the Device you are shooting. This is useful for improving picture affect quality, especially bokeh-style portrait effects; it is also used for reality programs. This is an expensive sensor. The first Samsung phone to feature a ToF detector was the Galaxy S10 Plus 5G in 2019. This was subsequently followed by the Galaxy Note 10 Plus at the end of last year, and from the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, launched this February.

The Note 10 Plus has been launched using a 3D-modelling purpose, designed to show the benefits of its ToF camera. However, this feature wasn’t well-executed or used, requiring a few updates to make it function properly. We’re expecting Apple to add a LiDAR sensor to its iPhone 12 Pro models like it’s just achieved using all the 2020 iPad Pro. LiDAR is a technology to ToF but is much more advanced. It is capable to read and respond faster to the environment facing it and also helps make utilizing AR programs a much smoother experience. Hopefully, we’ll see many more apps to use it to Apple ARKit for developers with thanks, and an even better version to the iPhone 12.

The only other significant manufacturer using ToF sensors on phones now is Huawei on its Mate 30 Pro and P40 Pro devices.

This might be a bad move for Samsung’s photo quality in certain circumstances, which is behind that of the iPhone generally. Losing the ToF sensor could reduce the cost of this Note 20 series, giving it a cost advantage within the iPhone 12 series. Or it could free up funds to develop another feature that might be popular.

The Galaxy Note 20 is likely coming in August this year, alongside the Galaxy Fold 2. Upgrades include a fresh exterior layout very similar to that of the Galaxy S20 series, a 120Hz refresh rate display, S Pen functionality that is fresh, and developments to performance and battery life.