Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumor to have under-display camera to beat iPhone 12

By- Viper
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be set to get a show soon, as possible teaser images for the upcoming phone have popped up on the company’s Galaxy Store. An eagle-eyed reader of SamMobile flagged a featured picture in the Galaxy Store’s”Samsung Rewards” section, which included a theme for an unreleased Samsung phone. It looks like it may be the Galaxy Notice 20.

There is also a possibility that the motif has been attracted by Samsung from its shop. However, from what we can see, the theme for the phone in the center of the image shows the handset has a display with no cutout hole to your front-facing camera. That may mean Samsung has found a method to embed a selfie camera below the screen, or it might be using a pop-up camera, such as the one found from the OnePlus 7T pro. That phone has now been succeeded by the OnePlus 8 pro, with a punch-hole front-facing camera.

However, this theme is only a mockup made to stand into the 20 until it’s actually announced this year. There is a lack of buttons on the side of the phone, and dropping the display does not track with different leaks and rumors. Most sources currently suggest it’ll have more of a camera and shredder update than a significant overhaul over the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Given the puzzle phone has its left side obscured from the Galaxy S10 Plus at the image, it could be that Samsung has decided to transfer the camera to the upper side of this 20. Again, this might seem strange since the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have their cutouts centered in the screen’s top border, continuing the layout set by the Note 10.

This mockup might just be that: a mockup with no grounding in product layout for the Galaxy Note 20. But we’d love to see Samsung push things farther with its own smartphone design, and also a virtually button-less handset using an under-display selfie camera could help the Note 20 in its forthcoming battle against the iPhone 12.

