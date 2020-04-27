Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Release Date, Specs, Camera And Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G was seen on Geekbench for the very first time. Based on its multi-core and test results, it seems to be a Snapdragon variant of the telephone. The record was showcased in by the device specifications are bound to change, as the device in question is likely a version of Samsung’s forthcoming flagship.

According to a report by the Korea Herald, Samsung has already begun making preparations for the Galaxy Note 20 launch event. Although it isn’t a confirmed launch date yet, it’ll probably happen sometime in August. Much like a lot of product launches this season, this too will probably be live-streamed online.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series usually launches in August. Last year was the first time Samsung released more than one size of this Galaxy Note, using the Note 10 along with the Note 10+, followed by the Note 10 Lite a couple of months later. With the Galaxy S20 arriving in three dimensions, we’d expect to see a Note 20 and Note 20 Plus this season too. We’d also predict although this might be affected by the situation that Samsung will stick to an August release for its Note 20. We surely do not expect to find the Note 20 devices before August 2020 anyway. Concerning cost, we would expect Samsung to launch the 20 devices across the very same costs or greater. The Samsung Galaxy Notice 10 begins at €869 or $949 and the Note 10+ begins at €999 or $1099.

Design

Waterproof

Premium Design

Two sizes probably

S Pen

There have not been a massive number of leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design as yet, though this is likely to change in the forthcoming months. We would expect the series although Samsung does make some changes, to borrow out of the Galaxy S20 collection. The centralized hole-punch front camera was first introduced on the Note 10 before being introduced on the S20 range, for example. Expect a watertight metallic frame sandwiched between glass panels and expect some intriguing finishes also. An under-display fingerprint sensor is probably, as well as a notable rear camera housing and there’ll be a built-in S Pen. We are also expecting at least 2 size choices, with both featuring a comparable layout. A Lite model might also look.

Display

Two or three sizes

120Hz refresh rate

Together with Samsung introducing a 120Hz refresh rate display on most of the Galaxy S20 models, the Note 20 models will also provide the faster refresh speed – it’s promised it’ll be improved for its Note 20 though. The Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display, the Note 10+ includes a 6.8-inch display and also the Note 10 Lite includes a 6.7-inch display. We would expect screen sizes that are similar to the Note 20 devices, with curved borders. Some reports have suggested an under-screen camera, which might negate the need for your chalk hole camera, but for now, this is just rumor and it may be that one of those Note 20 models provides it.

Camera

Software improvements on S20 range likely We’d expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to take in the Galaxy S20 series concerning the camera.

It is possible that camera specifications that are similar will be offered by the Galaxy Note 20+ to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but with a few new feature additions or improvements here and there, while the Note 20 will likely take its specifications from the S20. If this is true, the Note 20+ could have a 108MP main detector, 48MP telephoto sensor, 12MP ultra broad, and a DepthVision detector on the rear. The standard Note 20 meanwhile, might offer 64MP telephoto seamer a 12MP sensor, 12MP ultra sensor, and a sensor that is DepthVision, or it might just offer the first 3 detectors and ditch the DepthVision.

Hardware and specs

Qualcomm SD865 or Exynos 990

At least 12GB RAM

Large batteries

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will probably run on the same chips as the Samsung Galaxy S20 range with the Samsung Exynos 990 or that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 beneath the hoods, depending on which region you buy it in. It the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 + provides at least 12GB of RAM. Some reports have indicated the Note 20 base model will drop its storage it would make sense if the S20 and Note 20 will share most of the specs. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series ranges between 4000mAh and 5000mAh capacities. We would expect the Note 20 show to sit at the peak of this range using all the Plus model also likely to offer a Battery capacity that is 5000mAh. Anticipate both wireless and reverse wireless charging.

There is also a possibility that the motif has been attracted by Samsung from its shop. However, from what we can see, the theme for the phone in the center of the image shows the handset has a display with no cutout hole to your front-facing camera. That may mean Samsung has found a method to embed a selfie camera below the screen, or it might be using a pop-up camera, such as the one found from the OnePlus 7T pro. That phone has now been succeeded by the OnePlus 8 pro, with a punch-hole front-facing camera.

Given the puzzle phone has its left side obscured from the Galaxy S10 Plus at the image, it could be that Samsung has decided to transfer the camera to the upper side of this 20. Again, this might seem strange since the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have their cutouts centered in the screen’s top border, continuing the layout set by the Note 10.

This mockup might just be that: a mockup with no grounding in product layout for the Galaxy Note 20. But we’d love to see Samsung push things farther with its own smartphone design, and also a virtually button-less handset using an under-display selfie camera could help the Note 20 in its forthcoming battle against the iPhone 12.