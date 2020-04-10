Samsung Galaxy Note 20 “Overflow” Display Will Able To Compeit Against Huawei P40?

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is shaping up to be a powerhouse of a Galaxy Devices. It’s very likely to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which created the Samsung Galaxy S20 so successful, alongside one of the S20’s excellent camera sets.

However, what sets the series is state-of-the-art S Pen stylus and its huge screen. Together, two bridge the difference between tablet computers and smartphones and a way to do it. That display could be about to get even bigger. A new patent filed by Samsung and seen by Dutch information outlet LetsGoDigital shows a phone utilizing a four-sided curved display in an“overflow” style, with all the corners remaining portion of their telephone’s back casing for extra support.

Although it’s not verified to be for a telephone that is Note, as Samsung’s next release on the horizon, it will make sense to include it here. It’s also an excellent feature for the Note, which is based heavily on obtaining a huge surface area that is working in people’s pockets and on a phablet, so as to make the most of its S Pen technology.

It is no wonder that the Galaxy Note 20’s working name is alleged “canvas” within Samsung’s developer’s team. The point of an S Pen could be just the thing, integrating slipping technology for programs and some settings, while the part of a surface is tough to socialize with for people’s thumbs.

Can the four-sided waterfall screen work? Yes. We have already seen a similar layout on the job in the Huawei P40 series. The P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus pack a 6.58″ vibrant Always-On Screen using a four-sided”overflow”, a curved display on all sides (pub the corners) that’s almost bezel-less. The Huawei P40 received a 6.1″ display with the same design. With Oppo’s Find X2, OnePlus 8 and the Huawei P40 collection, Samsung finds itself surrounded by all sides despite a strong showing with the S20 series at the beginning of the year. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, with a four-sided escape screen able to socialize with the stylus, could help the Korean business keep its hold.