Samsung Galaxy Note 20; Getting This Big SoC Upgrade To Rival iPhone 12

The Galaxy Note 20 if the most up-to-date in a recent string of rumors regarding the forthcoming phablet of Samsung comes true Note 20 will pack a powerful new processor. Rather than equip the Galaxy Note 20 with all the Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, or Exynos 990, Samsung is working in an upgraded Exynos 992 chipset for its next phone. An account from ZDNet Korea states it is “highly likely” the company is eyeing an Exynos chip to its Note 20 due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus’s unsure launch.

A leaked Geekbench 5 functionality listing last month to its Note 20 showing it tops 3GHz suggested that it’ll match with the Snapdragon 865 Plus version of the cell processor found at the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Currently, Samsung sells Snapdragon 865 versions of its Galaxy S20 series in South Korea. The upgrade to the Exynos 992 would also see the company switch back into Exynos processors in its housing. The Samsung chipset is believed to be based on the 6nm fabrication procedure of Samsung. As per past reports, 6nm processors are on track to enter mass production in the second half of this season.

The current Exynos 990 processor is based on Samsung’s 7nm EUV (extreme ultra-violet) procedure and continues to be widely criticized for its weak performance compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. We also pitted that an Exynos Galaxy S20 Plus contrary to its Snapdragon counterpart and discovered that the former was really lacking in performance.

Samsung would actually need to kick this up a notch as far as GPU-bound functionality is concerned. The difference was minimal and barely noticeable in day-to-day use, although even its CPU performance was lower than that of Snapdragon 865.

Samsung had awakened with AMD to boost the GPU capabilities of future Exynos chipsets, but the first Samsung mobile chip with an AMD GPU is only expected in 2021. Hopefully, the new Exynos 992 will deliver Samsung’s chipset on par with all the Snapdragon 865 unless Qualcomm also chooses to up its game with a Snapdragon 865 Plus.

And when it can not, again, we’d be looking at the Snapdragon 865 for its Note 20. Or Snapdragon 865 Plus, if it could enter production. Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy Note 20 alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 at its next Unpacked event in late summer.