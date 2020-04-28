Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Note 20; Getting This Big SoC Upgrade To Rival iPhone...
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Note 20; Getting This Big SoC Upgrade To Rival iPhone 12

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

The Galaxy Note 20 if the most up-to-date in a recent string of rumors regarding the forthcoming phablet of Samsung comes true Note 20 will pack a powerful new processor. Rather than equip the Galaxy Note 20 with all the Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, or Exynos 990, Samsung is working in an upgraded Exynos 992 chipset for its next phone. An account from ZDNet Korea states it is “highly likely” the company is eyeing an Exynos chip to its Note 20 due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus’s unsure launch.

- Advertisement -

A leaked Geekbench 5 functionality listing last month to its Note 20 showing it tops 3GHz suggested that it’ll match with the Snapdragon 865 Plus version of the cell processor found at the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Also Read:   According to WHO, Coronavirus Could be Capable to Contaminate the Same Person Twice
- Advertisement -

Currently, Samsung sells Snapdragon 865 versions of its Galaxy S20 series in South Korea. The upgrade to the Exynos 992 would also see the company switch back into Exynos processors in its housing. The Samsung chipset is believed to be based on the 6nm fabrication procedure of Samsung. As per past reports, 6nm processors are on track to enter mass production in the second half of this season.

Also Read:   iPhone 12: Rumors, Leaks, Release Date, Features and Everything We Know About Apple’s 2020 iPhone

The current Exynos 990 processor is based on Samsung’s 7nm EUV (extreme ultra-violet) procedure and continues to be widely criticized for its weak performance compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. We also pitted that an Exynos Galaxy S20 Plus contrary to its Snapdragon counterpart and discovered that the former was really lacking in performance.

Also Read:   Top Video Chat Apps For Group Video Calling in 2020

Samsung would actually need to kick this up a notch as far as GPU-bound functionality is concerned. The difference was minimal and barely noticeable in day-to-day use, although even its CPU performance was lower than that of Snapdragon 865.

Samsung had awakened with AMD to boost the GPU capabilities of future Exynos chipsets, but the first Samsung mobile chip with an AMD GPU is only expected in 2021. Hopefully, the new Exynos 992 will deliver Samsung’s chipset on par with all the Snapdragon 865 unless Qualcomm also chooses to up its game with a Snapdragon 865 Plus.

And when it can not, again, we’d be looking at the Snapdragon 865 for its Note 20. Or Snapdragon 865 Plus, if it could enter production. Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy Note 20 alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 at its next Unpacked event in late summer.

Also Read:   Galaxy Note 20 series: Samsung likely to remove the ToF sensor
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   YouTube And Netflix May Be Forced To decrease Stream Quality Just Because Of Huge Usage
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 4: Fans React to This Aethelflaed and Uhtred Moment

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Last Kingdom season 4 has formally come to Netflix and lovers could not be more enthusiastic. Episode 1 held a special surprise involving...
Read more

Halo Infinite toys from Mega Construx leak, revealing the return of a classic Halo enemy that has yet to be confirmed

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
News regarding Halo Infinite, Xbox's major launch title for the Xbox Series X, is certain to arrive soon. Rumors indicate that the May occasion...
Read more

Venom 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Read More In Details

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Venom eats the head in a fan poster of Spider-Man for Let There Be Carnage -- nevertheless, could the Venom movie be rated R...
Read more

Now These Days Peoples loose Their Temper During Quarantine

Corona Nitu Jha -
A phenomenon you could describe as"quarantine fatigue" could be putting in around the country, according to researchers who've found that individuals' patience with stay-at-home...
Read more

Last Kingdom Season 5: Expected Release Date, Cast And All The Latest Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Season 4 of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, but what can fans expect from season 5 of the Netflix...
Read more

High School DxD season 5: Read here to know more about the release date, characters, plot and Latest Information

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The manga and anime fans are eager to know whether there favored Japanese anime series High School DxD is coming back to the season...
Read more

The 100 Season 7: Episode Details and Release Date Revealed

Entertainment Alok Chand -
We may be running out new episodes of a lot of our favorite TV shows, but there is one part of TV good news:...
Read more

When Will Messiah Season 2 Release On Netflix? What Are The Story Details For Season 2?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Get ready by tieing your shoelaces to conduct mad with the Netflix show. Got the point!! Well, we have more displays on Netflix then...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20; Getting This Big SoC Upgrade To Rival iPhone 12

Technology Viper -
The Galaxy Note 20 if the most up-to-date in a recent string of rumors regarding the forthcoming phablet of Samsung comes true Note 20...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The popular supernatural show,'The Vampire Diaries', is a teenage drama, that is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls. Developed by Kevin Williamson...
Read more
© World Top Trend