Technology

Samsung Galaxy Bud+ Could Feature Noise Cancelling To Compeit Against Apple Airpods Pro

By- Viper
The successor earbuds into the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus could find a long-awaited perk — noise canceling — and launch alongside the expected Samsung Galaxy Note 20. That is according to a new report out of Korea, which also supports the claims that the new name is going to be the Galaxy Buds. Beans. Why?

If you captured the recent leak that revealed renders of the new look, the Solution is obvious: they have been redesigned to look like little beans and appear to tuck away inside the ear canal.

Noise-canceling would place those Galaxy Buds on more even footing with all the Apple AirPods Pro, which launched in late 2019 using the sound-dampening technology too much fanfare. The Galaxy Buds Plus, on the other hand, launched at the start of 2020 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 Collection but apparently without noise canceling.

The case containing them will probably be 26mm thick, however, this report stated they will be 13mm wide, although that flow showed the Beans will be 28mm long. Each earbud will pack three microphones apiece and two speakers nevertheless will maintain the 11-hour battery lifetime.

There’s a price escape, also — but treat uncertainty

While these leaks would be the oldest reports about these earbuds and should be taken with a grain of salt, we are most skeptical about the alleged price. The report stated the Beans will probably be set at $140.

Considering the Galaxy Buds Plus were priced at $149.99, we uncertainty strikes will be the final cost of the Beans. There are a few notes in the leak — namely, that Samsung will further reduce the Beans’ alleged dimensions to improve their match. But using a product in such early stages, we anticipate before we finally see it in actual life it may change.

