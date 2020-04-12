Samsung Adding a “Virtual Cursor” in One UI for better one hand user experience

- Advertisement -

When Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone back in 2007, he said the following statement when referring to the screen-size, “It has a 3.5-inch screen on it. It is really big!”. Now, the average size of a display has gone up to 6-inch. Hell, the screen size of the Most Recent Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 6.9-inch! By using both hands, so, with screens this large, this tool will be much more effective for small hand users.

Developers have attempted to provide software solutions. And now Samsung has added a“virtual cursor” to its One Hand Operations+ module in One UI 2.0. According to a report by XDA Developers, a new upgrade is rolling out for their One Hand Operations+ module that will permit the feature.

The One Hand Operations+ module includes a set of tools that helps the users to customize One UI for enhanced one-hand gestures. Now, a current update with version 3.2.43 adds the“virtual cursor” attribute to One UI devices. The feature essentially brings up a cursor on the upper region of the screen and the user can control the cursor from the bottom half of the display.

This assists the users to reach regions of the display, which require either side, using only 1 hand. The cursor remains at the top half of the display, while the cursor controller stays close to the user’s hands, at the bottom half.

The feature is still in development and might be a bit janky to use. However, It Is Going to be a life-saver for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note10+ users. If You Would like to use the”virtual cursor” attribute in your galaxy apparatus, then get the APK for the upgraded version of the One Hand Operations+ module from here