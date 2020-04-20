Home TV Series Russell Prime is set up to be a continuing antagonist in The...
TV Series

Russell Prime is set up to be a continuing antagonist in The 100 season 7

By- Vikash Kumar
After surviving the murder of the rest of his household in The 100 season, Russell Lightbourne, also known as Russell Prime, is going to have a function as an antagonist in season 7. Russell was the king of Sanctum, among those 2 individuals who developed by presenting themselves to Sanctum’s people and copying bodies.

The 100 seasons 6 saw that the protagonists arriving at the moon Alpha, in which the Eligius III mission was headed before the world ended the very first time. After barely surviving the radiation seals and the reddish sun madness, they strove to work together with the folks of Sanctum. Since the Primes were interested in their ability to make it and Clarke, the possibilities for collaboration fell apart.

While Russell was one of the more realistic Primes on The 100, he had been far from a fantastic guy. Upon detecting that Clarke had black blood and, therefore, could be a host, he along with his wife Simone almost instantly used her to reestablish his daughter, Josephine. This directed everyone else to believe that Clarke was dead since it was a fluke that any portion of her mind survived. From this stage, there was a calm resolution impossible, end with the deaths of all the Primes except Russell, pointing to him continuing his antagonist role in the final season.

When Clarke ejects the Primes from the airlock on Eligius IV, Russell did lose his wife and daughter but since arriving at Sanctum two centuries 42, each of the 11 Primes that had been his family. He goes after revenge in”The Blood of Sanctum”, attempting to kill Madi initially but then finally teaming up with her when he realizes she’s possessed by Sheidheda; he was afterward overpowered by the army Madi’d as the Commander.

All is not lost for Russell, however, as some of the people of Sanctum still believe in the divinity of their Primes, even when they were subjected as alive indefinitely through technology, not being dinosaurs. If he manages to escape from captivity, he can muster them together to fight back as he could expose Murphy and Emori as Partners impersonating Kaylee Lee and Daniel. Another road The 100 will go is creating an ally. This has occurred many times before, together with examples.

Russell was callous, but he did show compassion and seemed at least somewhat reasonable. This leaves him room to be, even if not redeemed, an eventual ally. He has any credibility with his people and knows more about Sanctum than anyone else. So if there appears a bigger enemy, Clarke, and her folks may have no option but to turn to him for help. Like so many different things from The 100 season 6, Russell’s narrative was left only short of a resolution. He’s being set up to play a role as a celebrity again in The 100 season 7.

