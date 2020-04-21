RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date, Admit Card Live Updates: RRB NTPC admit card is waiting, first make these preparations

- Advertisement -

NTPC 2020 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2020, Sarkari Naukri Job 2020 Live Latest Updates:

The Railway Recruitment Board had sought applications under the Non-Technical Popular category. The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications have caused delays in the issue of admit cards and exam dates. Let us tell you that more than a year has passed since this recruitment process was going on. Candidates who have applied for recruitment to the posts of the station master and traffic assistant will have to undergo a skill test after both the stages of computer-based examination. A type test will be conducted for recruitment to all other posts. Only after passing the skill test, candidates will be able to appear for document verification.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in. In RRB NTPC first stage CBT exam, a total of 100 questions will be asked from Maths, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness Subjects. These will consist of 30 questions of number 30 of mathematics, 30 questions of number 30 of General Intelligence and Reasoning and 40 questions of number 40 of General Awareness. The time will be 90 minutes for the exam.