Rising The Shield Hero Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Who’s Returning? And Which Are The Interesting Fan Theories?

Rising of the Shield Hero is with Aneko Yusagi being the author of this publication, a Japanese Novel. This was originally a web publication. It got. It developed from web novel to anime, and finally, we have the series. Season 1 was a success. That made the founders proceed with another season. This should be news for this series’ fans.

What’s the storyline?

The series features Naotuni Iwatani, a teen. This teenager will be sent to some other planet along with three other adolescents. The teens would have come to form another dimension. These adolescents are called since the Cardinal Heroes of the Earth. They’re delivered to destroy. The intriguing thing is that each warrior will have a special weapon. The protagonist will have the Shield. This is.

When will we have the series?

We had the first period in 2019. The first season we had been aired from January 2019 to June 2019. There were around 25 episodes in the first year. There’s no official announcement regarding the season’s date. But we may guess that the second season may show up by the end of this year on the display. We hope that like the first year, and the second season may also have 25 episodes.

What is the plot of year 2?

The publication is for approximately 25 volumes. Out of that, the second season will be on the 12th volume. The fantastic news is that Raphthalia will be safe from threats. Crestfallen news is that we’ll not be able to see many other characters that are elderly in this season. So it is currently gonna pave the way for the birth of newer characters. We can guess that the trio will have new companions If it comes to the plot. This time they are supposed to face a strong enemy. So this is gonna be hard for them.

The creators of the series are extremely satisfied with the response from the audience. They also have announced two more seasons. This leaves a positive note for this series’ fans. So let us wait for the moment to fall and to possess the seasons.