Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
Rising of Shield Hero is a Japanese light publication by Aneko Yusagi. In its initial phase, it had been printed as an internet novel on a website known as Shōsetsuka ni Narō.

This publication went viral and has been born into a series, and to manga, anime. The simple fact can determine year 1’s success that the founders are planning for a different season.

The story begins with a teenager named Naofumi Iwatani, who is sent out of another measurement to be known as Cardinal Heroes of the earth to fight with hordes of alien species to some other world along with three other teenagers. Each warrior has its signature weapon and a shield is got by also our primary protagonist.

RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE AND CAST

No official release date was announced by the showrunner however it can be expected by us somewhere around the first half of 2021. The first season was released on 9 and conducted till the 26th. Due to its popularity amongst its fans, the showrunners declared two more seasons through their Twitter tackle.

As we have in season one that is 25 episodes Speaking about some episodes we may be getting the same.

The throw will remain the same. Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will reprise their functions, but we could expect to see new friends and enemies in the next year.

RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO SEASON 2 PLOT

The original publication series consists of 25 volumes. However, as much as the news suggests, we know that the storyline of the second season is going to be moved from quantity 12. Raphthalia, being producer’s favorite character, will be safe from any additional threats as Producer Junichiro Tamura said.

Characters may leave during the trip. It is going to undoubtedly be heart-breaking for most fans, in creating the narrative and characters altogether, but it is going to indirectly only help. Additionally with this, we’d have stronger opponents than last season.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

