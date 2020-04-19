Home TV Series Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer...
Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Details

By- Vikash Kumar
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season is a Japanese Book series written by Aneko Yusagi. It has been developed into arcade show playing with the genres of dream an isekai. The series led by Takao Abo and is made by Kinema Citrus and also the first season established from January 9 to June 26, 2019.

After running for 25 episodes, the show was renewed for a second season. A formal date to the same has not been disclosed, although it seems that the next season will release in 2020. However, the showrunners have confirmed that three and season two are in the make.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Cast and Trailer

The cast of the season may soon be returning to reprise their roles. Naofumi raphtalia and Filo will be back for another season. However, other characters aren’t confirmed yet. We might also see some new faces.

Since no details are given out for the next season’s release, we do not have firm news about the release of a trailer. Whenever the dates for another season lands, we may figure out the trailer which will drop a month or two before the actual season’s release.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Plot

The first season saw broad acclaim worldwide. The most important premise of the show follows Naofumi Iwatani’s story. He’s summoned to a parallel world to become a World Cardinal Hero. But the twist is that he has just one weapon. Therefore, the story follows him and how he employed his one weapon to become the defender.

The season will likely pick up where the time fell off. The season was left with a mighty cliff-hanger once we came to understand Glass and L’Arc are heroes from the other planet. At the near end, we saw Naofumi upset and confused as to why he is saving the planet. His battle will be seen by the second season. Will he win against himself? Or will he be caught up in his insecurities? Stay tuned!

