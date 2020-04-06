Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Is There Trailer Out?

- Advertisement -

Based on Aneko Yusagi released by the Media Factory featuring the examples by Seira Minami’s book collection, Rising of the Shield Hero is a Japanese anime TV series that is remarkably popular.

Release Date of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

The season 2 of this series is expected to launch since the season 3 got a surprise statement to be 2019 along with the announcement of the season 2 of Rising of the Shield Hero.

Cast and Plot of the Rising of the Shield Hero 2

Where Kaito Ishikawa will voice as Naofumi Khatami as Rina and Raphtalia Hidaka as Filo the cast of the chief characters will stay the same.

As the season is in production, the facts of the storyline of year 2 remain ambiguous as of now. The fans of the anime are currently anticipating the series to follow the storyline of this novel.

In season 2, what is par for the course is that Naofumi Iwatami will seemingly be viewed saving the world together with Raphtalia and Filo since they fight their enemies in their travel to unravel the mysterious secrets of waves along with other varied personalities that are yet to be disclosed.

Trailer and the rumors about its release

No apparent dates have been announced for the release of season 2 of Rising of the Shield Hero as season 3 and 2 of the TV series are still in production, but it’s expected this season that the trailer will be falling soon. The launch of year 2 will won’t be delayed this 2020.