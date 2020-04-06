Home TV Series Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
TV Series

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest News

By- Vikash Kumar
The show Growing of the Shield Hero is adapted from the light novel of the same title, and it tells us the story about how a guy whose only weapon is guarded is picked to be the world’s biggest protector. The publication, which was created by Aneko Yusaagi, was declared to shoot an anime adaptation in June 2017, and it had 25 episodes. The very first episode was aired in January 2019, and the season lasted till June 26.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Release Date

Well, season 2 has been confirmed by the production team. Not just the second year, but they verified about year 3. The official announcement was made through twitter. The Twitter confirmation said that season 2 is below creation. There has been no official date its too early to hear about the release date. But we could expect to see it by the beginning of 2021 or the autumn of 2020.

The crew in Crunchyroll expo 2019 made the announcement. The announcement of season 3 wasn’t a surprise due to the success acquired by the season’s amount.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Team

Like in season 1, Brianna, Erica Mendez, and Billy Kameez are providing vocal life to characters Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo, respectively. The television series is produced by Kinema Citrus. Takao Abo is the director of the show with Keigo Koyanagi handling Series composition. Character designs by Masahiro Suwa and Music composition.
Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Plot

Speaking about the storyline, there are no updates concerning it. All like now is the fact that it would be ongoing from where the series ended. To know more we’ve got two options. Either await the launch of this series or we have to watch for the statement.

So until then, you can observe the entire year again on Crunchyroll.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

