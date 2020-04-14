Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Rising of The Shield Hero is a light book by Aneko Yusagi using its source in Japan. Initially, the release was just limited to some site called Shosetsuka ni Naro. Afterward, the publication gained audiences and obtained viral, although it was printed on it as an Online Novel.

The internet publication turned to an Anime and from that into a series, and the creator’s plan was made by that success.

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Release Date

As of now, we don’t have some official statements concerning the launch of the next season type the founders. On the other hand, the part of the Anime is expected to launch in 2021.

The announcement was already made at Crunchyroll Expo in 2019. Due to the popularity of the year, two additional seasons were, declared by the makers, in their Twitter management.

ARRÊTEZ TOUT !!! Une S2 et S3 de The Rising of the Shield Hero sont en production 🔥 Plus d’informations prochainement ~ #shieldhero #s2 #s3 #anime pic.twitter.com/41VOqqhdEw — The Rising of the Shield Hero (@ShieldHeroFR) September 1, 2019

Cast

The original cast won’t be replaced, so, we are going to be visiting Naofumi, Filo, and Rapthalia reprising their purposes. But, there is a possibility of introducing new friends and enemies during the upcoming seasons.

Plot

In the first part, we came to know about a teen whose name has been Naofumi Lwatani. He was a Cardinal Hero of the Earth sent out to struggle all the alien species with three other teens, with each one of them using their signature weapons.

So far as this next part’s story is concerned, it’s expected to take place since the book has 25 volumes. The story will continue from the previous season, that.

Producer of the Anime, Junichiro Tamura said, Rapthalia being his character will be safe from dangers. Throughout the excursion, characters may leave, which can split the hearts of most fans, but finally, it’s only going to help. Moreover, there will be more opponents than.