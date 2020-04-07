‘Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 2 latest updates: when is it coming? What will happen in Season 2?

- Advertisement -

‘Rising of the Shield Hero’ is a Japanese book series written by Aneko Yusagi. The story is about a teen named Naofumi Iwatani who had been called from different parallel universes into a world along with 3 other youths. Fight his territory to be protected by Waves and they had been summoned to become the world’s Cardinal Heroes.

This series has gained fame and spreads like fire. Lately, the news has arrived for the launch of Season 2. By this news, fans are awaiting it and have gone crazy.

When will Season 2 be release?

This series, Tamura’s business producer has verified about Season 2’s production as well as Season 3. The information for renewal has been shared on September 2, 2019, on Twitter.

@SarahBridcutt was practicing Myne’s scream in episode 21, she was practicing without a microphone and Naofumi’s voice actor, Kaito Ishikawa, kept looking at her strangely while practicing. It’s one of her favorite memories from recording Shield Hero. — The Rising of the Shield Hero (@ShieldHeroEN) September 1, 2019

Although the official date for release of Season 2 has not been confirmed by the makers yet, it is likely to air in the year 2021.

Cast and Characters: Who all will be seen?

The Cast of Season 1 will be featured. Billy Kametz for Erica Mendez for Raphtalia Naofumi Iwatani’s voice and Brianna for Filo will return. Some other cast can also be observed.

There’s a possibility for the entrance of some new anime characters.

What will happen in Season 2?

The series always follows the novel’s narrative. However, they haven’t shown the incidents according to this novel only. In the conclusion of the final year, Naofumi has transformed into a hero. He chose to save areas also in Waves’ danger. The story of Season 2 might pick up it’s beginning from this point. There are chances that Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will encounter a new enemy.