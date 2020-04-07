Home TV Series ‘Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 2 latest updates: when is it...
TV Series

‘Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 2 latest updates: when is it coming? What will happen in Season 2?

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

‘Rising of the Shield Hero’ is a Japanese book series written by Aneko Yusagi. The story is about a teen named Naofumi Iwatani who had been called from different parallel universes into a world along with 3 other youths. Fight his territory to be protected by Waves and they had been summoned to become the world’s Cardinal Heroes.

This series has gained fame and spreads like fire. Lately, the news has arrived for the launch of Season 2. By this news, fans are awaiting it and have gone crazy.

When will Season 2 be release?

This series, Tamura’s business producer has verified about Season 2’s production as well as Season 3. The information for renewal has been shared on September 2, 2019, on Twitter.

Although the official date for release of Season 2 has not been confirmed by the makers yet, it is likely to air in the year 2021.

Also Read:   rising of the shield hero season 2 Cast, plot, Launch Date and Episode
Also Read:   Cable Girls Season 5, part 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer And All Latest News

 Cast and Characters: Who all will be seen?

The Cast of Season 1 will be featured. Billy Kametz for Erica Mendez for Raphtalia Naofumi Iwatani’s voice and Brianna for Filo will return. Some other cast can also be observed.

There’s a possibility for the entrance of some new anime characters.

What will happen in Season 2?

The series always follows the novel’s narrative. However, they haven’t shown the incidents according to this novel only. In the conclusion of the final year, Naofumi has transformed into a hero. He chose to save areas also in Waves’ danger. The story of Season 2 might pick up it’s beginning from this point. There are chances that Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will encounter a new enemy.

Also Read:   High school DxD: Season 5 delay explained
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Jurassic World 3: Release date, storyline, cast And More Updates

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Jurassic World chief Steven Spielberg affirmed Jurassic World 3 (or Jurassic Park 6 to the off chance that you like) would be coordinated by Colin...
Read more

‘Rising of the Shield Hero’ Season 2 latest updates: when is it coming? What will happen in Season 2?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
'Rising of the Shield Hero' is a Japanese book series written by Aneko Yusagi. The story is about a teen named Naofumi Iwatani who...
Read more

Here, everything we know about Mrs. Maisel’s fourth season

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Following The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's third year fell in early December, fans in which on tenterhooks awaiting news regarding the show's future. Luckily, it...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Lite:Release Date, Specs, leaks and everything you need to know

Technology Viper -
The device has also been referred to OnePlus found fame offering flagship specs. But in 2019 it shifted management, offering the OnePlus 7 pro...
Read more

Huawei P40 Series Release Date, Price, Specs and everything you need to know

Technology Viper -
The Huawei P40 family Comprises three different Apparatus; the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and, a Fresh addition to the line-up for 2020,...
Read more

Google pixel Buds 2 have not yet arrived after a brief showing at one retailer over a month ago

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Since we are now into April and the new Google Pixel Buds (or Pixel Buds two ) have not yet arrived after a brief...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More on Netflix Show

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Witcher has been an instant hit when Season 1 premiered on Netflix in Dec. 2019. But fans of this dream drama appear to...
Read more

The Walking Dead’s Worst-Rated Episode Is the Intro In Season 7 of Oceanside

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Walking Dead's worst-rated incident came during the season, and unsurprisingly, it lacked heritage personalities in the focus, as it had been about introducing...
Read more

‘Teen Mother 2′ Alum Jenelle Evans Explains What Happens Her Smashed Phone After Drawing Fans’ Concern

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Jenelle Evans is not unfamiliar with controversy. The Teen Mother 2 alum, who appears to be from her MTV contract, was involved with her...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Cast, Release Date and Plot – Everything We Know So Far

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
It feels as though Netflix sworn an oath our days that are quarantine to maintain entertained. Why I'm telling this, you may wonder. Well,...
Read more
© World Top Trend