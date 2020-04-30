Home Entertainment Celebrities Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai hospital, Amitabh Bachchan said - I am...
Celebrities

Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai hospital, Amitabh Bachchan said – I am broken

By- Vikash Kumar
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away last night. He was admitted to the hospital after poor health. The great Amitabh Bachchan has informed about the demise of Rishi Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted and wrote- He went. Rishi Kapoor went. He just died. I’m broken Randhir Kapoor has confirmed the news of Rishi’s death from Kapoor Family. Please tell, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday. His brother Randhir had told me that he was having trouble breathing.

On 29 April, Hindi cinema lost actor Irrfan Khan. Now, on April 30, 1 day after Irfan’s death, Rishi Kapoor said goodbye. Giving back to back two veteran actors is a big setback for the film industry. The death of Rishi Kapoor has created a wave of mourning in the country. Celebs and fans on social media are mourning the death of the actor. Let me tell you, Rishi Kapoor made a big contribution to Hindi cinema. He had worked in many super hit films.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

