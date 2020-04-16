Rick’s Walking Dead Movies Will Reportedly Contain Two Familiar Characters

- Advertisement -

After departing the parent string back in 2018, Andrew Lincoln is set to return since Rick Grimes in a planned trilogy of Walking Dead films. So far, he is the only cast member from the show 100% verified to return, though it would just make sense if Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis and Danai Gurira’s Michonne attribute in some capacity, also, given their exits revolved around Rick Grimes.

However, we have learned of a further pair of TWD characters who’ll look in the movies that you might not have been expecting. Our sources — the same ones who told us that a fresh Scream movie is in the works and Bill Murray would return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, each of which we now know to be authentic — state Judith and Negan will show up in those same jobs. It’s not clear yet which installments of the trilogy they will be viewed in, but we imagine it would be in third or the second.

Plot details are also still fairly hazy in regards to what will go down in these pictures, so it is difficult to state precisely how they may factor into matters and the way they will wind up crossing paths with Rick again, but given what Gurira’s final episode told us, perhaps we can infer 1 way it may do the job. In season 10’s”What We Become,” Michonne found evidence that Rick was in the region, together with him drawing a picture of her and Judith as she’s now. So, he watches them and comes back to Virginia.

Perhaps with Fleming and Morgan’s cameos occurring concerning this, that could be clarified in one of the movies? Or, rather, perhaps Rick has another meeting with his much-changed former nemesis and an appropriate emotional reunion with his daughter?

Unfortunately, at this stage, it’s too early to say for sure how Judith and Negan might factor into things, but it’s Wonderful to understand regardless that The Walking Dead movies will be incorporating over a few recognizable faces and we are curious to learn how everything will end up coming together