“Rick And Morty” Season 4 will Premiere On May 3

Adult Swim has declared the second half of Season 4 of”Rick and Morty” will premiere on May 3 at 11:30 p.m.

The statement was made alongside a new trailer for the remaining episodes of the season. Set to the optimistic chant of Thin Lizzy’s”The Boys Are Back in Town,” the footage offers fans a peek at the misadventures anticipating the grandfather-grandson duo, including the two donning mech suits, shooting giant slimy bugs and plunging right into vats of acid.

April Fool’s Day is an old stomping ground for “Rick and Morty.” Three years ago today, Adult Swim premiered the series’ next period as a surprise because of the fans.

“Rick and Morty” has been among the most significant success stories for Adult Swim. The Season 3 finale scored a 3.9 rating in adults 18-24 and a 3.2 in adults 18-34 at Nielsen’s Live+Same Day amounts, the greatest ratings in network history. In 2018, a renewal was ordered by Adult Swim. The season only represents the first seventh of episodes.

The first three seasons of the show will be accessible on HBO Max if the new service of WarnerMedia launches in May. Hulu will last to stream the show also, with the seasons reaching both platforms five months after the season finale airs.

Last autumn, Variety interviewed the series co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland and voice actors Sarah Chalke and Spencer Gonzales before the Season 4 premiere.