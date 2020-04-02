‘Rick And Morty’ Season 4 Returns With A New release Date

- Advertisement -

Ricky and Morty season four aired from November 10, 2019, to December 15, 2019. Nevertheless, it was only. Another five episodes of season 4 will arrive. Adult Swin lately revealed that Rick and Morty season 4 remaining episodes will fall from May 2020. Read to know more.

Rick and Morty season 4 (the other five)

April Fool’s Day has been fun for Ricky and Morty fans. Adult Swin amazed the fans by premiering the next season of this series. Now they have announced the release date of Ricky and Morty season 4: The Other Five. It will be shown on May 3, 2020.

The news was declared by adult Swim using a trailer of the five episodes. The footage provides a glimpse at the misadventures of the duo that is grandfather-grandson. They feature wearing suits, diving into vats of acid and shooting giant slimy bugs. Have a look at the trailer and lovers’ excitement.

You heard it here third. #RickandMorty returns May 3 on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/KvbqK9eKDI — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) April 1, 2020

Rick and Morty is an adult animated science fiction sitcom created by Justine Roiland and Dan Harmon. It follows the catastrophes of Rick Sanchez, a mad scientist and his grandson, Morty Smith. They divide their time between life and interdimensional adventures.