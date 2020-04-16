Rick And Morty Season 4: Release Date Confirmed And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

The date to the next half of Rick & Morty Season 4 was declared. The last five episodes of the season of the raunchy series of Adult Swim will begin screening using a brand new episode, on May 3. Rick & Morty yields to Adult Swim that day, and Episode 6 will air at 11:30 PM ET.

The will, depending on the trailer, attribute all child endangerment, family play, the actions, and overall weirdness that fans of the show are all accustomed to.

This statement follows a new Rick & Morty anime brief published on Adult Swim’s YouTube station. Rick and Morty have been verified for at least 70 more episodes before Season 4 debut, but it might be some time until we watch Season 5, since the difference between seasons keeps getting more.

Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been quite busy recently out his responsibilities with this series, working on either the Quibi series Gloop World along with also the Hulu exclusive Solar Opposites.