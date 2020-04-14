Rick and Morty Season 4 premiere is slated to go live on May 3

- Advertisement -

If you need just a tiny pick-me-up nowadays, Adult Swim intends to keep you occupied with a certain midseason comeback. Rick & Morty is supposed to return to the small screen next month, and all eyes are on the sci-fi comedy. Ahead of its return, a report has gone confirming the title of Rick & Morty’s next episode, and it’s one fan will not want to miss.

The report comes from IGN which announced the name is”Never Ricking Morty”. This midseason premiere is slated to go live at 11:30 pm EST on May 3,

Now, there is little known about this comeback, however, Adult Swim did confirm it was on its way back. Now, the game has been around between the community and lovers. “Never Ricking Morty” will mark the first episode to drop from Rick & Morty since December 2019, and that last episode left an impression on fans.

We can exclusively reveal the title of @RickandMorty‘s midseason premiere episode: “Never Ricking Morty,” debuting on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30pm ET/PT. So, uh… what are Rick and Morty up to in this episode? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/r8yYkqFZyg — IGN (@IGN) April 13, 2020

Last winter, a sly midseason finale was gone wild by season four. It followed Rick and Morty since the pair encounter an alien race of smart snakes. The whole plot goes wonky when Morty is bitten by a snake, and it ends up with the pair severely altering some timelines. This causes Morty and Rick to meet their future selves, so fans are eager to see what this midseason premiere has in store. It seems the pair’s snake partnership is finished, but there are missions to be achieved by the team that is odd-job.