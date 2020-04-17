Review of Smartwatch Fitbit Charge 4 After Using A day

- Advertisement -

The Fitbit Charge 4 might seem almost identical to its predecessor, but it has two important new features that allow it to bridge the gap between smartwatches and fitness trackers and lets you leave your phone at home on runs and walks: built-in GPS, Spotify support and Fitbit Pay.

The Fitbit Charge 4 launched on 15 April 2020 at $149.95 / #129.99 / AU$229.95 / AED 699, the same price as the Fitbit Charge 3 at launch. That is pretty impressive — we had anticipated a higher price in exchange for the more innovative capabilities of its Charge 4. Charge 4 is much more affordable than the Fitbit Versa 2, which provides Alexa connectivity but lacks GPS and a music app.

Specs Of Fitbit Charge 4

The Fitbit Charge 4 is slender, measuring 35.8mm x 22.7millimeter x 12.5mm, and so light you will easily forget you are wearing it a real plus for a system that’s made to be worn day and night, with just the occasional rest to give your skin a break.

The watch saves your total steps, and detailed activity data for the week, distance, steps climbed and calories. Older figures won’t be missing, though — you can look back farther using the Fitbit program.

While you’re exercising, an optical detector on the inside of the watch measures your heart rate every second, and every five seconds the remainder of the moment.

Constructed GPS is a true game-changer for the Fitbit Charge 4, making it a viable alternative to dedicated fitness trackers for anyone who enjoys running, cycling and swimming for general fitness, but doesn’t require the abundance of information provided by a committed sports by Garmin or even Polar. For measuring stairs climbed, it features an altimeter.

NFC permits the Fitbit Charge 4 to be used by you for contactless payments through Fitbit Pay, and you can command the Spotify program.

Fitbit advises taking a little time to dry the band, although the device is water-resistant into a depth of 50 meters, which makes it suitable for showering, swimming, and sweating.

Layout

The Fitbit Charge 4 has a very similar design to its predecessor in terms of shape and size, with the slim, rectangular face we have come to expect. There are two versions. The Fitbit Charge 4 Standard Edition is supplied with a solid silicone strap in black, rosewood (a shade of purple) or storm blue/black.

Our review sample was that the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, which is provided with 1 silicone: two straps, and a single woven nylon, which makes a smart option for more formal occasions and appears a bit like tweed. Straps are Simple to remove and swap and are provided in 2 lengths to match the different sized wrist

We had hoped that this iteration of this Fitbit may have a color screen, but it is still white and black. From our first feelings, however, this is not a drawback. The backlit OLED screen is clear and bright, even in direct sunlight, and then we would rather stick with monochrome if a vibrant display meant sacrificing battery life.

The Fitbit Charge 4 charges via a USB cable which connects to the watch via a large clip. It’s easy to line up the connectors (it clamps securely around the whole body of the watch, which makes it a lot simpler than the same charging clips utilized by the Garmin apparatus ), and a full charge takes under one hour.

Fitbit says it lasts around a week on a charge — something we are going to be testing for ourselves.

Interface

The Fitbit Charge 4’s interface is intuitive, with just the touchscreen and a discrete button on the left-hand edge as controllers. By swiping right and across the screen, simply scroll, and tap your chosen option.

The display is responsive and considerably brighter than it appears in photos, using smooth transitions between menus, and also there are only ever two menu choices on screen at a time, preventing the risk of accidentally selecting the wrong one (which could have easily turned into a problem with such a tiny screen ). Your daily stats will be revealed by swiping up, such as step count, distance traveled and calories burned.

The button takes you back to the clock face, or into the preceding screen — whichever comes first — and presses are accompanied with a gentle buzz of feedback. Some fitness trackers vibrate therefore we enjoy this feeling that is gentle. Swiping down reveals your texts and calls. Don’t need to be bothered? Press and hold on the screen.

Companion program

Any fitness tracker is just as strong as its program, so it’s great to realize that Fitbit’s mobile app has received a significant update for the launch of this Charge 4.

Installation is simple: simply log into your Fitbit account in your telephone (or make a new one), then select the Charge 4 in the listing of available options. Joining the watch takes a matter of seconds: the app will look for Bluetooth being used by it ask for that a PIN displayed on the display of the device.

Once you’re in, you will discover a new addition in your resting heart rate and era and monitors any sorts of workout that increases your heartbeat. Your goal is to spend 150 minutes in each heart rate zone (fat burn, and cardiovascular and peak combined) throughout a week.

It’s a concept similar to Intensity Minutes at Garmin Connect and is based on recommendations from the World Health Organization and the NHS.

Many different fitness provide you with a quote of moving that is spent, but these dimensions are connected to footsteps rather than heart rate and are less precise for indoor activities like spinning, pilates, and yoga.

Fitbit has also recently extended its free trial of Fitbit Premium from seven to 90 days, and it will be well worth contemplating for the extra workouts and relaxation exercises it comprises. You’ll nevertheless be asked to decide on a plan (either monthly or annually) before beginning, but you will not be charged until the initial three weeks are up.

Conclusion so far

The Fitbit Charge 4 may look almost identical to Charge 3, but the inclusion of GPS is a real blessing and, notably, the launch price is the same as that of its predecessor, despite this major upgrade.

Two of the Fitbit Charge 4 features, run and sleep track, will take. We’ll update this review with more information along with a final score once we’ve had a chance to put it through its paces for a few days.