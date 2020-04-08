Resident Evil 8: Release Date, Plot And That Which We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Capcom had a wonderful year with the release of a few of the most significant and most prosperous horror movies, Resident Evil 2 remake. It had been like the firm remembered exactly what all horror fans would love that would set a landmark for horror collection as seen in the remake.

Well created puzzles, superb jump scares and that sense of running out of equipment and also a giant tyrant Mr. X after you with its full capacity. These things made it stand apart from the rest of the horror game audience. Simply people could say it was tense, it was dreadful, it had been brilliant in every way possible.

Resident Evil 3 remake’s release is, map area that is smaller as compared to its predecessor but still, we could see. There are Easter eggs that set both stories in precisely the same universe and references to the game.

Recently a horror game leaker AestheticGamer, aka Dusk Golem maintained that a sequel to hit first-person horror shooter Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is happening but also tweeted and said, “The match is performed and details will be revealed soon but not by myself but I have needed to clean up some things. Throughout most of its time in development, it was as Revelation 3”

RESIDENT EVIL: PLOT AND RELEASE DATE

The leak also suggested that it will be a title like its predecessor. This implies it would be released on both PS4, Xbox One. It is going to also be published on next-gen gaming consoles like Xbox and PS5 collection X. These next-gen gaming consoles are meant to be published at the end of 2020.

The leaks confirmed it will be a first-person shot. People could hate it since it deviations to insanity, hallucinations, occultism and all from gore, extreme activity.

The exact launch dates are not confirmed but it is meant to release in the year 2021 since this season marked the launch of Resident Evil 3 movie and Capcom was following the trend of releasing a single horror game per year, which is proving to be effective for the company starting from the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.