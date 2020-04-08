Home Entertainment Resident Evil 3: The Way Capcom Modernized the Timeless Survival Horror Game
Entertainment

Resident Evil 3: The Way Capcom Modernized the Timeless Survival Horror Game

By- Alok Chand
There was a time when remaking a classic horror game was a risky effort. But this perception altered. The RE2 movie was one of the greatest remakes ever and the most loved games of 2019. Capcom is notorious for revisiting the past and reimagining it.

Resident Evil 3’s launch attracts another classic horror game of the back from the dead. But this time with zombies and significant graphic improvements. A smooth game was revealed by the gameplay, with a beautifully created surroundings keeping minor details. The mechanics involved in shootings also have been improved.

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano shed some light on how Capcom approached this remake. Also what all changes are made because the gamers and it played two years ago.

Fabiano reported that both the remakes work on the same engine and feature an that was on over shoulder. Capcom RE Engine is your ingredient which makes this franchise so powerful today. Resident Evil 7’s launch showed us that Capcom’s capacity to twist and reshape the classic horror and modernize it.

Fabiano reported that their group was blessed to possess members that worked on RE: Nemesis in 1999.

RESIDENT EVIL 3: PLOT AND GAMEPLAY

The plot of the remake is a straightforward story of STARS coveted officer Jill Valentine and Umbrella’s private soldier Carlos Olivera’s escape from the zombie-infested Racoon City. In this, a bio-engineered monster named Nemesis roams the town whose objective is to kill the STARS members.

The most significant part of the game is boss fights. These boss fights are from Nemesis, who pursues us during the game using a rocket-launcher and a flamethrower. The players spend most of their time killing, dodging zombie bites before the credits start to roll again killings.

Resident Evil 3:Nemesis feels pretty stuffed and cramped if we compare it with all contemporary horror game titles. At times, the streets are filled with zombies. A more vibrant and expansive Racoon City is explored by the movie with a massive area and updated images.

His staff and Fabiano believe that they are happy to supply the next generation games the flavor of terror that is classic with a blend of graphics and combat

Alok Chand

