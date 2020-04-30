Researchers Say the US will Likely need to Shelter-In-Place Until Summertime

Right now, scientists are using computer models to forecast the spread of this virus based on many facets that are different. Among these variables is that the pace at which we return into a”normal” manner of life, meaning that stores will be open, people will be permitted to collect in huge numbers, etc.. It should come as no surprise that, since a decrease in these actions has helped to stunt the spread of the pandemic, Placing them is anticipated to cause a resurgence in the number of coronavirus instances.

Bearing that in mind, the group from Notre Dame conducted their model to forecast what could occur if social distancing mandates were rested as early as May. Predictably, the simulation indicates that poor things are likely to happen

“Our results suggest that control measures that are in place at the moment might need to be maintained at a fairly large level until summertime if we want to lower transmission,” Alex Perkins, lead author of the research, said in a statement. “At that point, we may be able to dial back those protective steps marginally, but we will not have the ability to relax them until we have a vaccine.”

That’s not great news for those of us who are itching to meet up with friends and family, but studies like this one have helped to flatten the curve in some of the hardest-hit areas, and it would be smart to take this advice to heart.

“The significant takeaway is that which we do in the brief term has a big impact on what happens in the long run,” . “If we keep social distancing measures in place through the short term, and reduce transmission, we will have greater flexibility and more choices for relaxing them later. If we get to a situation where things are twice as bad as they’re now, it’ll require a full-scale effort of and tighter social distancing measures to get down transmission levels and prevent a catastrophe.”