Release Date of ‘The Matrix 4’:, Trailers, Cast And Everything We know So Far

- Advertisement -

In 2021, the most well-known sci-fi business of them will return for a fourth round. Yep, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and much more will probably be back alongside manager Lana Wachowski to get a fourth movie in the legendary Matrix series.

In a statement announcing the new movie Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich stated: “We could not be more inclined to become re-entering the Matrix’ with Lana. Lana is a genuine visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she’s writing, producing and directing this fresh chapter in the Matrix’ universe.”

- Advertisement -

So, strap in and get ready to enter the Matrix once again — from cast members into a release date, plot, trailers and much more, here is everything we know up to now about The Matrix 4.

Latest Upgrade:

Generation was halted on The Matrix 4 on account of this coronavirus pandemic

The Matrix 4 launch date: when will it be published?

Announced back in December 2019, The Matrix 4 will be released on May 20, 2021, the same day as Keanu Reeves’ other new film, John Wick 4.

But, production was halted on The Matrix 4 last month on account of the coronavirus pandemic. So it’s likely that the movie’s release may be pushed. Although nothing has been announced.

After filming Germany and San Francisco, the Movie prepared to shoot because of the Beginning of March. Warner Bros. stopped the creation indefinitely, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Matrix 4 trailer: Why is there a teaser yet?

Not yet, but if the release date remains as is, expect to get a first glimpse by the end of the year.

The Matrix 4 throw: who’s in the new movie?

Keanu Reeves will return with Carrie-Anne Moss once again playing with Trinity as Neo, in the role. They link up with Matrix manager Lana Wachowski.

Also confirmed to be on board for the new movie is Aquaman, The Greatest Showman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As Variety reports, the actor, who appeared in the Dramatic Vipers episode of Black Mirror), will play with a”lead role” from the film, with some speculating that he’ll portray a young Morpheus.

Another name that’s been shown for the Matrix 4 throw is How I Met Your Mom star, Neil Patrick Harris. The celebrity’s specific role is being kept under wraps but is believed to be”significant”.

Several rumors are flying about as to other members of this throw. Iron Fist and Game Of Thrones celebrity Jessica Henwick are in discussions to play a major role, though there are not any specifics yet available.

IZombie celebrity Andrew Caldwell was also recently confirmed to combine franchise novices Priyanka Chopra and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff from the movie.

Another name in contention is Jada Pinkett Smith, who’d return for the part of Niobe, who she played in The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions.

1 actor is verified to not be returning for the sequel, though. Hugo Weaving, who depicted Agent Smith from the first 3 movies, lately announced he won’t be featuring as the filming clashed with his starring role at the theatre production of The Visit.

Has filming begun for The Matrix 4?

It’s really. Footage has been shared by fans in San Francisco’s Chinatown media of Reeves on the place for the movie.

Upon the release of the footage, fans have pointed out that Reeves’ character has produced some changes because he wore jeans, a more casual green jacket, and a beanie hat.

Users have already speculated that the unusually regular attire of Neo could signify he has ended up being plugged back into the Matrix.

Production on the movie was originally reported to be starting in February of 2020, but there is already activity in San Francisco. The film is supposedly working under the title Project Ice Cream, as San Francisco-based newspaper SFGATE points out.

They write: “The San Francisco Film Commission confirmed to SFGATE a significant film with the working title Project Ice Cream is scheduled to shoot in San Francisco in February, around the same time production is due to begin on The Matrix 4.”

Of course, now that production has shut down due to COVID-19, no news will be coming for a while.

Plot details: what could happen in The Matrix 4?

Lana Wachowski along with her throw is keeping about any plot details to the film.

“Many of the thoughts [sister] Lilly [Wachowski] and that I researched 20 years back about our reality are even more applicable today,” Lana said in a statement accompanying the movie’s affirmation. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and thankful for another chance to work with my amazing friends.”

Wachowski is working on the screenplay for the film alongside David Mitchell and writers Aleksandar Hemon.

One who has seen the script is Abdul-Mateen, who advised Entertainment Weekly: “I am very excited to do it. A great team and I think there’s going to be a lot of… it is a very exciting relevant script which I’m honored to be a part of.”