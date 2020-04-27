Release Date Of Star Wars ( The Rise of Skywalker ) Is Announced By Disney Plus Finally

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus we discovered. And that date shouldn’t surprise anybody familiar with Star Wars and its lovers.
Before we get to that, let us just say as a reminder: The growth of Skywalker will not come to Netflix and is going to flow on Disney Plus. But here’s the details:
Yes, in the news which surprises no one, Disney just broke news (through an email sent to the press) which Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus on May 4. Yes, the day commonly referred to as Star Wars Day is fittingly the date for the coming of the Skywalker Saga chapter.
Episode 9 is 1 link in the Star Wars Day Disney Plus lineup, which includes this series Disney Gallery’s very first installment: The Mandalorian, and also the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
This is a little under the typical window which Disney movies found involving Disney Plus starts props and their theatrical. However, it’s a special situation exactly what another day would make sense, and also because of Star Wars Day.
The Rise of Skywalker hit Blu-ray and digital streaming on March 17 and 31, respectively. Check out our guide to seeing the Star Wars movies, for more.
Star Wars movie release dates
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
- Theatrical release: December 18, 2015
- Blu-ray: Apr 05, 2016
- Gap: Less than 4 weeks
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Theatrical release: December 16, 2016
- Blu-ray: Apr 04, 2017
- Gap: Less than 4 weeks
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
- Theatrical release: December 15, 2017
- Blu-ray: Mar 27, 2018
- Gap: Less than 4 months
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Theatrical Release: May 10, 2018
- Blu-ray: Sep 25, 2018
- Gap: Less than 4 weeks
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Growth of Skywalker
- Theatrical Release: December 20, 2019
- Blu-ray: March 31, 2020