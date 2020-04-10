Home Entertainment Release Date of Kingdom:? Season 3 And Show's Future Plans Revealed
Release Date of Kingdom:? Season 3 And Show's Future Plans Revealed

By- Alok Chand
Kingdom. The legit zombie horror series, some might even say it is scarier than The Walking Dead. However, even if it is not scarier than The Walking Dead it certain has a wider plot. The series not only covers a political issue of historical Korea but also a continuing Zombie Plague. Place in Korea the show’s Joseon period doesn’t fail to reveal the originality of that period in Korea.

Both seasons have been released by the show and lovers wish to hear about the next one soon.

Kingdom Season 3

When Might The Third Season Publish?

The series hasn’t even been renewed yet. Though it is soon expected to be. The first season of the show released in January 2019 and also the one that was subsequently followed 13th March 2020. It looks like the show takes about 12 months in production. The season too could be expected next year, to release.

But it may not go for a spring launch, instead of a release, later that year will be suitable. We don’t know until when the lockdown could survive as the situation of the earth keeps worsening. So I wouldn’t anticipate an early launch.

