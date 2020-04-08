Release Date OF Confirmed The 100 Season 7

- Advertisement -

The science-fiction play, The 100 is shortly likely to make a comeback with Season 7 this summer. The post-apocalyptic fiction show is based on the novel by Kass Morgan under precisely the same title. The show first established in March 2014. It is among the most well-known shows among its viewers.

The show revolves around a group of survivors, that are one of the very first people from the space habitat to return on Earth after crushing Nuclear Apocalypse, after year. They are brought back to repopulate the planet.

The official launch date of Season 7 is 20th May 2020. In April 2019, CW, which will include 16 episodes renewed the seventh year. It could be the last season of the show, that would finish a hundred episodes in total, across the seven installments. The series will be aired at 8 pm on CW on 20th May.

Though many launch programs are becoming canceled as a result of this Coronavirus outbreak, there are high chances The 100 won’t be influenced by it since post-production procedures are already completed and are all set.

As Clarke Griffin from the lead, Eliza Taylor will probably be returning in the event of this throw. Other members such as Bob Morley like Bellamy Blake, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Richard Harmon as John Murphy will reprise their roles. Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane and Paige Turco since Abby Griffin will not be returning in Season 7 as they died in Season 6. Shannon Kook can be expected to come back in this season. There are no reports about whether characters will be introduced in Season 7 or not.

Fans are waiting as Season 6. Rothenberg confirmed that Season 7 will focus on Earth and there will not be any time travel. Exciting spins will turn up this year. To acquire upgrades, Stay tuned!