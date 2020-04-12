Release Date of Black Widow, Plot, Trailer, Who’s Returning?

- Advertisement -

We don’t even go into the particulars of how broken each one of us was after viewing some of our favorite heroes die in Endgame. The film had caused us so much psychological damage that may even last for life. Though the events of the movie can not be reversed, the MCU soon found a way to help us cure faster by introducing a standalone Black Widow movie

Fans taken over all social media platforms to share their ideas about this movie and what possible narrative it could accompany.

This is what we know about this film so far.

What will this film be about?

Marvel had revealed that we’ll observe Black Widow together with the Red Guardian handling a fresh Marvel villain.

Fans will eventually get an opportunity to fulfill her family in Russia and to know more about Black Widow’s origin. Without support from some of the Avengers, this will be the first movie that we’ll see Natasha in her glory.

The movie will function as a prequel into Infinity Wars in which Natasha is forced to come back to her hometown, as the events of the movie occur after the conclusion of the Civil War.

Black Widow Cast

Apart from the Red Guardian(played by David Harbour), we’ll also see two additional characters teaming up with Natasha to defeat the principal villain.

Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh are expected to play Yelena and Melina’s functions respectively.

Black Widow Release Date

With the global outbreak putting a hold on production-related actions we cannot expect the film to follow its scheduled date of release (November 6, 2020) and can just see it launch sometime around the end of the year or next year beginning.