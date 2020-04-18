Release Date of Ares Season 2: Cast, plot, release date, Story line And More Update

- Advertisement -

If you are a fan of mystery and horror genres then this show is a must-watch for you, Ares is among the most well-known shows on Netflix fans have been enjoying the dark and mysterious vibe the series attracts.

Ares obtained lots of excellent reviews and was released on Netflix the show was a huge hit.

The plot of Ares revolves around Rosa as she learns about a society in Holland known as Ares, she is very fascinated by the area, and shortly after that becomes part of the society, that society is a closed knit family society wherein some families are chosen to become a part. We see that Rosa becomes this society’s president, although rosa begins questioning her role in society.

WHEN IS ARES SEASON 2 RELEASING

The release date for Ares season two has been set for 2021 since filming and the production were going to begin from April of 2020 but considering the situation the output will be postponed which means that year two launch may get delayed.

CAST FOR ARES SEASON 2

Here is.

Ade Olieberg as Fleur

Tobias Kersloot as Jacob

Lisa Smit as Carmen

Robin Boissevain as Roderick

Rosa and Hans Kesting as Mauritius

We will see some new faces as well, such as:

Jennifer Welts as Marije

Roos Dickmann as Puk

Minne Koole as Henry

Dennis Rudge as Wendel

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR ARES SEASON TWO

The narrative will continue with terror and mystery; we shall observe the travel of Rosa closely as she digs in yesteryear society for more in-depth.

She will also receive a good deal of her questions about the way she is associated with the society in year two answered.