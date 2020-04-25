Ramadan 2020: Hina Khan Keeps Her First Roza, Beautiful Picture Posted on Instagram

- Advertisement -

The holy month of Ramadan has begun and Muslims across the nation will celebrate Rozas or fasting from April 24, 2020. Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the festival of Ramadan will be celebrated in the residence and former Bigg Boss contestant, Hina Khan, took to social media to send across Ramadan wishes to her lovers as she posted a Collection of photographs wearing a yellow attire and alongside the photograph, Hina wrote, “Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected”

Talking just like the celebrity, most people have been in quarantine and she has been urging other people by submitting a collection of videos showing to make DIY masks and the way to sanitize markets to stay. Now, we all know that Hina Khan is a fitness enthusiast and since she can not visit the gym, the celebrity makes sure you work out in your home. Amid the lockdown, her hands have also tried at cooking as the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ celebrity tried whipping peppers up in her kitchen. Now on the work front, Hina’s short film titled Smartphone released on April 24 on the Ullu app. In the film, Hina plays with a small-town girl, Suman, who hails from Kasganj, and in the film, she’ll be seen in a never seen earlier avatar as her personality Suman, is an ordinary small-town girl who wears saris, bindi, bangles, and sindoor.

Actors from Bollywood and TV industries wished fans ‘Ramadan Kareem’ on the evening of April 23 at the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. Actor Hina Khan on Thursday posted a few pictures of herself maintaining her very first Roza (Fast).

Hina cut a peaceful and pious picture with a yellow dupatta tied around the neck, her head and body. A plethora of industry colleagues desired her back; Rashami Desai wrote”Ramadan Kareem”, Aashka Goradia “Ramadan Mubarak” and Aamna Sharif also stated: “Ramadan Kareem”.

A variety of celebrities wished fans on the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan, submitting a picture from his movie Coolie, wrote on social networking, “Ramadan Mubarak. Peace and love on this auspicious occasion.” The song called’Mubarak Ho Tum Sabko Hajj Ka Mahina’ is a famous tune, sung by Bollywood singer Shabbir Kumar.