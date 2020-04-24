Home TV Series Ramadan 2020 Date: Happy Ramzan! Ramadan In Saudi From Today, Fasting Can...
Ramadan 2020 Date: Happy Ramzan! Ramadan In Saudi From Today, Fasting Can Be Done In India From Tomorrow, Know Iftar And Sahari Time

Ramadan Start 2020, First Roza: This time Ramadan is to be celebrated amidst the havoc of Corona. This festival is celebrated for 30 days. According to the Islamic calendar, it is a tradition to celebrate Ramadan in the ninth month. In the religion of Islam, this festival is considered quite pak. The moon has been seen in Kerala’s Kozhikode Cappad. The month of Ramadan will start from tomorrow, which will last from 24-25 May. Until some time ago there was doubt about whether the moon would be seen on 23 or 24, but now it has become clear that fasting is starting from tomorrow. In such a situation, you can know by joining here, the right time and date for the start of Ramadan.

The Specialty Of Dates In Ramadan

You should also know why you should use dates in Rosa Iftar. The way is to make an iftar with Rutab i.e. cooked fresh dates. If the ripe dates are found, then the roasted iftar means dried dates. If it is not there, iftar with water should be done.

First Rosa Will Be For 15 Hours And 9 Minutes

People are going to keep fasting fast in the hot scorching heat. Let me tell you that this time the roses are going to be more than 15 hours. Tomorrow, the first fast will be of 15 hours and 9 minutes and the last fast will be of 15 hours and 1-minute duration. The first Rosa will start at 04.22 in the morning, which will end at 6.53 in the evening.

Know The History Of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is also important for the people of the Muslim community because it is believed that the worship of this month is 70 times more than the rest of the months. In Ramadan, there is a lot of devotion to reciting the Quran along with Roza Namaz, because on the 21st day of Ramadan, only on the Prophet Hazrat Mohammed Saheb did Allah make ‘Quran Sharif’.

Ramadan 2020 Date: Happy Ramzan! Ramadan In Saudi From Today, Fasting Can Be Done In India From Tomorrow, Know Iftar And Sahari Time

