Ramadan 2020 Date: Today The Moon Will Be Seen, The Holy Month Of Ramadan Will Begin, Know Every Information Related To It

- Advertisement -

Ramadan Start 2020, First Roza: This time Ramadan is to be celebrated amidst the havoc of Corona. This festival is celebrated for 30 days. According to the Islamic calendar, it is a tradition to celebrate Ramadan in the ninth month. In the religion of Islam, this festival is considered quite pak. Like every year, this year also depends on the moon when this festival will be celebrated. According to the religious leaders, if the moon shows the night of April 23, then on April 24, the first fast will be kept. However, there is doubt about this, some also believe that the moon will be seen on the night of 24 and 25 will be kept for the first fast. In such a situation, you can know by joining here, the right time and date for the start of Ramadan.

Know the history of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is also important for the people of the Muslim community because it is believed that the worship of this month is 70 times more than the rest of the months. In Ramadan, there is a lot of devotion to reciting the Quran along with Roza Namaz, because on the 21st day of Ramadan, only on the Prophet Hazrat Mohammed Saheb did Allah make ‘Quran Sharif’.

- Advertisement -

It is important to keep in mind certain things throughout the month of Ramadan. Let us know which things should be kept in mind:

1. A person can set fast for the next day from him every night of Ramadan. It is better than on the first night of the month of Ramadan, decide the fast of the whole month.

2. If someone deliberately sets a fast for the month of Ramadan, other than the fast of Ramadan, then that fast will not be accepted nor will it be included in the fast of Ramadan.

3. It is better that you buy the required items for the whole month before the month of Ramadan starts so that you do not have to wander outside in the condition of fasting and you can spend more time in prayer.

4. Drink more and more water after Iftar in the month of Ramadan. After a day’s fast, there is a lot of lack of water in the body. Men must drink at least 2.5 liters and women must drink at least 2 liters of water.

5. Start Iftar with light food. Iftar with dates is considered better. Eat and drink more water, salads, fruits, juices, and soups in Iftar. This will complete the lack of water in the body.

6. Do not eat too much fried, spicy, sweet food in Sahari, because eating such food makes thirst more. Oatmeal, milk, bread, and fruit in Sahari are good for health.

7. Pray more and more in the month of Ramadan, Allah should agree because in this month the duty of doing noble work is increased.

8. Recite more and more in Ramadan by referring to the Quranic Tilawat, the prohibition of Namaz, Zakat, Sadak, and Allah. Iftar to Rojedars is considered to very work.

9. If a person sets fast and sleeps during the time of Sahari, then sleep will be considered as Roza, then it is right.

10. The month of Ramadan is divided into three Ashars. The first 10 days are called the first Ashra which is of Rahmat. The second Ashra is said to be the next 10 days which is of Magafirat and the third Ashra is said to be on the last 10 days which is from Jahnam.

First fasting time

Sehri will be at 3.55 am to keep the first fast. Whereas iftar will have to be done in the evening at 6.33. Rosa will be opened after this.

If the moon is visible on 24 then it will be 922 minutes

According to the religious leaders, if the moon is seen on 24th, then on 25 April, the first fast will be 15 hours 22 minutes i.e. 922 minutes total.

Know what is the history of Ramadan

This Pak month is called Ramadan or Ramadan. According to the Islamic calendar, this is the ninth month. The Muslim community considers this month to be holy. According to beliefs, on the 27th night of this month, Shab-e-Qadra descended the Quran. That is why reading more Quran this month is considered auspicious. Quran is recited throughout the month in the prayers of Taraweeh.

On the 21st day of Ramadan, only on the Prophet Hazrat Mohammed Saheb did Allah make ‘Quran Sharif’. That is, during this time the Quran came into existence. Due to which reading of the Quran in this month is also very easy.

The belief behind keeping Roza is that in the month of Ramadan, Allah gave Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Saheb his cookbook Quran Sharif. Followers of the religion of Islam believe that in this month Allah opens the doors of Jannat. This month, people get Jannat by their deeds. It is believed that by keeping Roza and reading Roja prayers, Allah gives respect to it.