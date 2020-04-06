Rajasthan Board Exam Time Table 2020: The RBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 dates have been released, cheak here

- Advertisement -

Rajasthan Board Exam Time Table 2020: The RBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 dates have been published by the Rajasthan Board. Candidates looking for the class 10 examinations can check to the Rajasthan Class 10 Board examination on the board’s official site in the time table. The Rajasthan board class 10 assessments are scheduled to commence March 12, 2020. Candidates can check the time table for the course 10 board exam on the official website. Candidates can also check the time through the link.

Rajasthan Board Exam 2020 Dates Published in Local Newspapers

As per media reports, the Rajasthan Board announced or has published the RBSE 12th Board Exam 2020 and the dates for Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam 2020 in leading papers and dailies. Currently, the detailed timetable/test datasheet that is subject-wise is yet to be published by the board. But, according to the details the Class 10 Board Assessment for Secondary Class students will be held from 27th February 2020. Likewise, Class 12 Board Exam for Secondary pupils will commence from February 2020 20th onwards.

Exam Start Date RBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 March 12, 2020 Rajasthan 12th Board Exam 2020 20th February 2020

RBSE Board Exam Being Held Earlier Than Usual

When compared to the Rajasthan Board Exam 2020 are being held before. The Rajasthan Board 10th Assessment 2020 was held from March to 17th March 2019. The Class 12 Board examination was held from 7th March 2019 to 2nd April 2019. But this year, Board Exams for both, Class 10 and Class 12 pupils are held in February 2020, which is.