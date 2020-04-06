Quibi : New Paid Streaming Video service That Has Launched With 90-Days Free Trial In The US And Canada

- Advertisement -

Quibi is a brand new paid streaming video service that launches today in the US and Canada, offering short TV episodes and film chapters that you watch exclusively on your phone.

You’ll be able to register to get a 90-day free trial, and the service — led by Hollywood executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and prior Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman — will charge $7.99/month (or $4.99 for a version with advertisements ).

The launching slate contains new TV shows and movies from A-list talent like Reese Witherspoon, Sophie Turner, and Steven Spielberg.

Quibi is the name of a new streaming video service that launches today and most of you probably have not heard too much about yet (with, you understand, more pressing pandemic-related concerns at the moment and all), but here is the thing: Though it costs $7.99/month (roughly $4.99 with ads) and signifies yet another paid subscription to squeeze into your financial plan, I’m planning to give it a try for one reason, and one reason alone. Regardless of the fact that I’ve got plenty of entertainment choices that Quibi will never come near supplanting.

I’m not trying it because it is the brainchild of Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood impresario whose participation is just one of the reasons why everybody in the industry is watching to see how this new media startup will fare. Nor am I match to give this a try because it’s already spent over a thousand dollars on establishing a service that has to begin with and will operate up to nearly 200 by the end of year one. Along those lines, Quibi is quite much moving the something-for-everyone route, rather than the curated approach of an agency like Apple TV+, which means there is a ton of articles from a lot of names you will recognize, everybody from Sophie Turner and Reese Witherspoon into Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Raimi, and plenty of different A-listers.

Instead of all that, however, it’s the hook at the center of the ceremony — this is all short-form content you’ll be able to eat in”quick bites” (in which the title Quibi comes from) — that intrigues me the most. Why? Content is too damn long, for the most part. There are way too many shows (great shows, to make sure) which are 40+ minutes long, and if all those shows start stacking up in your queue — I don’t know about you, but it disturbs me to the point of just not wanting to take care of it whatsoever.

And we have Quibi. So, the million-dollar question: If you sign up and give it a go?

It is early Monday morning, as I write this. I am reserving my judgment to now because I will try it and report back whether I have found it compelling enough to earn a spot in my media intake diet although I’ve played with the service a bit. I will say at the beginning that one reason I believe it has a remarkably high mountain to climb is the fact that the notion of easily-consumable, fast TV show sections that you can watch a couple of minutes of while waiting in line someplace sounds good, in theory — but I’m not sure I could observe much on-the-go ingestion of Quibi happening. It’s not scannable, the manner Twitter is. And if you wait to get home when you can sit down on the couch to appreciate it, aren’t you ready at the point for a complete episode of something?

As to the question of whether you should register for it I’ll be generous and say that it can’t hurt.

To begin with, now if you sign up you can enjoy it all you want free for 90 days. The price is even better: A year of Quibi at no cost if you are a customer. As T-Mobile explains in a news release,” clients with two or more voice lines at regular rates on Magenta and ONE plan with fees and taxes included — combined with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 programs — or small business customers with as much as 12 lines” are eligible for the offer.

The highlights: The major idea behind Quibi is that every episode of every initial show is 10 minutes or less. Even Quibi’s full scale, original movies are broken up into 4-10 minute chapters. As Quibi wants to eventually become part of your everyday routine new episodes will fall every day. There is also a normal offering of everyday content such as news-related programming, which is just another manner in which the service wants to burrow itself into your daily habits.

“I’m proud of the technology team we’ve constructed and what we’ve collectively assembled and achieved for this moment,” explained Quibi’s chief technology officer Rob Post. “Quibi isn’t just producing something entirely new for the way people will find delight and amusement in their daily lives, but technology is in the center of unlocking these new experiences and improved storytelling”

Here’s a quick look at the streamer, by the numbers:

On Day 1 (Monday, April 6) Quibi is launching in the united states and Canada with around 50 shows.

One of the big knocks from a streamer such as Apple TV+ is its heavily-curated slate means viewers can go a small stretch without any new content being added to the ceremony. Quibi, meanwhile, will have some 175 displays with episodes from the time it’s very first year is done.

It will cost $7.99/month (or, even if you don’t mind ads, $4.99/month).

At launch, exclusive advertising partners comprise Progressive, Discover, General Mills, Procter & Gamble,

AB InBev, Taco Bell, Pepsi, T-Mobile, Google, and Walmart.

Thanks Jon. Now you just have to get In the Heights out into the world and we can finally get that drink to celebrate. Hope you and yours are staying safe, healthy, and sane. https://t.co/StGCBT2c5l — Tom Conrad (@tconrad) April 6, 2020

Quibi chief product officer Tom Conrad confessed the extraordinary moment we’re all living in right now — and just how much of a bet the launch of something like Quibi would be in a more ordinary world, let alone in the midst of a worldwide pandemic when everyone is quarantined at home. (And, it should go without saying, when everyone is already locked into media consumption habits dominated by existing solutions such as Netflix).

While these are”unprecedented times,” he insisted that”there’s a long tradition of technology inspiring new kinds of storytelling” and that Quibi is the pride” of a dream that began five decades back.” The team behind the service, Conrad lasted, built the whole thing in the ground-up specifically for the phone, according to a philosophy that treats mobile” as an entirely new experience, separate from TV and film.”

Quibi is finally here and the tech is impressive https://t.co/mvMhaATAjV — Mashable (@mashable) April 6, 2020

He added that roughly 50 reveals Quibi is starting with its so-called”films in chapters” also as unscripted reality shows and scripted shows. And even though the coronavirus pandemic has forced productions in other streamers such as Netflix and Disney+ to grind to a halt, Conrad noted that”We’ve got a lot of shows either finished or at closing post-production, which library will allow us to deliver our planned launch cadence well through this year” In fact, Quibi actually has enough original material from the pipeline to keep things humming along through Halloween.

Here’s a roundup of some of the early responses from the Twittersphere night, as the staff behind Quibi turned on the service at the wee hours late Sunday: