PUBG Mobile League: This Was How The First And Second Matches Were

The PUBG League Mobile Invitational tournament has got an explosive start from today. In the first match today, Mayhem Squad got Chicken Dinner (Winner) with 6 kills. In the second match, Team Celtz won.

Talking about the first match, the Mayhem players were playing very aggressively from the beginning of the game, attacking like a team and the result is in front of everyone. In the first game, he constantly tried to stay inside the zone. While the teams being eliminated failed to stay inside the boundary.

Mayhem got 26 points with 20 place points in the first game. At the same time, after this, Revenge Esports got 25 points and Team Soul got 28 points. However, the place points of both were lower than those of Mayhem. They got 14 and 10 points respectively.

Mayhem is a growing team, as this squad has won the hearts of people with excellent performance in many tournaments. Currently, Cloak, Immortal, Trigger, and Believe are on their roster to take the team to new heights. In the first game, Team Revenge and Team Soul were in the second and third positions. Revenge got 11 kills and Sol got 18 kills.

Now talking about the second match, in the second match of India Today PUBG Mobile League, the team Celtz topped the table with 13 kills. In the second match, this team was ahead of TSM Entity and Team Soul.

Celtz’s player MJ topped the chart with 8 kills, followed by ATTANKI and Roxx. They got 3 and 2 kills respectively. Team TSM Entity remained until the last. Only one of his players, TSNenCLUTCHGOD, remained alive. These could have led the team to the victory floor, but Celtz’s MJ gave his team the victory with the final shot.

Talking about overall standings, Team Soul is leading with 38 points and 23 kills. At the same time, Celtz and Revenge Esports are 34 and 33 points respectively. Let us tell you that the total prize money in this PUBG league of India Today is 2.50 lakh rupees. There are two more matches to be held today.