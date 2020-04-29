PUBG Is Drowning: How Bots Endanger To Terminate PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

- Advertisement -

It might appear difficult to believe, however, PUBG is on life support right now. And it is all because bots have been added to the game. As it stands, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been essentially destroyed by programmer PUBG Corporation’s hard decision to artificially inflate the player base with mindless AI opponents, who are about as helpful as a chocolate fireguard, as well as fun as a third-degree burn.

Bots go contrary to everything that makes PUBG rewarding: they destroy any purposeful tension, give you any satisfaction which comes with surviving, and just serve to bastardize an experience that was beloved by millions of gamers. No one asked for them, and they simply weren’t needed.

- Advertisement -

So why the hell did PUBG Corp greenlight such a contentious shift?

Well, the brief answer — based on the all-knowing guardians of PUBG — is that robots will stop new gamers growing frustrated, as the ability gap between beginners and veterans had grown too wide. The idea, then, was that bots would let rookie players receive a couple of cheap kills and sense great about themselves. I am sorry, what? The logic for this choice is utterly baffling.

Why would you ever dumb down a game that thrives on high-level competition, and sucks you in using all the utter bliss you feel after beating countless chances to win?

All for a tiny minority of players, no less, that refuse to”get good”. I do not remember Dark Souls adding a simple mode to appease gamers who didn’t have the chops to advance. And I certainly can’t remember Call of Duty: Warzone being praised for making the game more accessible to those who suck.

The whole compelling part of PUBG, or some other aggressive video game for that matter, is your sensation of progress and a sense of achievement. If you kill another player in PUBG, you have to earn it. When you acquire a chicken dinner, you seriously need to make it. From the instant that you drop out of the plane and parachute to the floor, you have to make every moment you’re alive. Want that loot? Grab it first or struggle for it. Making your way to the shrinking blue zone? So are different players. PUBG’s entire appeal hinges survival. Now, though? I couldn’t care less.

Robo-slop

So how bad are these robots, then? If the scale was shocking to abysmal, well, they’d be off the charts. To start with, there are now more robots in every single match then there are real human players. Bear in mind that PUBG supports cross-play, where Xbox, PS4, and now even Stadia players can play together, and it simply does not make any sense. But let us return to these damn bots. They run across the map such as the poorly-programmed AI they are, oblivious to their surroundings, and only serve as cannon fodder for anybody but the most awkward players. They can not throw projectiles, vault over objects, peek or lean, and, even if it wasn’t already apparent by now, turn formerly heart-skipping experiences into a laughable affair. After playing several games with my customary squad (we have worked nicely over 3,000 hours combined playtime into the Xbox version alone since it released in 2017), we came second in every game we played with, as the only real-time we fulfilled some real-life opponents was in the final circle. Even then we couldn’t make sure, and we were honestly discriminated towards winning.

At the end of the night, we were all left thoroughly disheartened, disillusioned and in a move that speaks volumes to how much PUBG Corp has messed this entire thing up, proceeded to get Call of Duty: Warzone. Happily, we’re not the only players that are outraged with PUBG Corp’s newest grand experiment. The PUBG console subreddit is stuffed with people ringing the death knell for a match they truly loved. And although the developers have released a typically ominous reply to the outcry, the overall consensus is that robots simply have to proceed. They are good for PUBG Mobile and PUBG Lite, as they have been there in the start and these games are more arcade-focused, casual adventures anyway. Conserve our StadiaThe news of PUBG’s bot invasion was shown only a couple of days before Google announced that the game was coming to Stadia, its struggling streaming platform. And that makes perfect sense really, as Stadia’s player population is so low that bots would help reduce wait times for matches. It’s simply not necessary. Worryingly, PUBG Corp has said they plan to add bots into the PC version of the game, which has hundreds of thousands of gamers on Steam every day. And even though robots will not feature in the match’s rated mode – that, of course, is not here right now – it’s among the biggest misfires yet to get a business that has struggled to keep up with PUBG’s phenomenal success since it established. If the situation doesn’t drastically change on the games console, then, there’s little doubt in gamers’ heads: PUBG is officially dead. Rest in peace, my friend.