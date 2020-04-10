Home Education PSEB: 5th, 10th and 12th datesheet postponed, students read full update here
EducationExam

PSEB: 5th, 10th and 12th datesheet postponed, students read full update here

By- Vikash Kumar
PSEB: Class 5, 10th and 12th examinations to be conducted by Punjab School Education Board will not be held at present. In this regard, the board has made it clear that these examinations will not take place until further orders. The new schedule will be released later on the official website. Students – the official website pseb.ac.in. But keep checking the latest updates. Do not get confused. Apart from this, keep studying at home. Let the board know that this decision has been taken due to the Coronavirus.

The board had released the datasheet some time ago but only after that, the Punjab government has increased the lockdown from April 14 to May 1. In such a situation, the board has withdrawn its decision in a few hours. This is not the first time the board has postponed the dates. Even before this, the board has released the dates of examinations many times, but then the date sheet has been moved forward.

The board has also clarified that the exams of class 10th and 12th will be conducted at the same external centers which were allotted. Apart from this, the schedule of practical examinations will also be released soon. Let us know that the written board examination for class 8 has ended, while practicals are pending. Apart from this, the board can check copies of the 5th and 8th from home itself. The board has allowed teachers.

In Punjab, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has increased to 132. In such a situation, the Punjab government has decided to increase the lockdown. The number of infected people across the country has exceeded 6500. Apart from this, the death toll has so far exceeded 150. Lockdown is currently underway to deal with the coronavirus in the country. Also, thousands of people have died all over the world.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

