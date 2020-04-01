PS5 price just leaked and all the latest update

- Advertisement -

The PS5’s price may have been discharged by a gaming shop — and the price almost seems too good to be true.

Notebookcheck accounts that Canadian merchant Play N Trade Vancouver Island has started preorders for the PS5 at CA$559.99. Converted, that’s roughly US$396 or 318, which would make the PS5 a small bit less costly than the PS4 was at launch ($399 or #349). That seems astonishing at first, but there are some explanations for this shop is charging such a low price.

PS5: Everything you Want to know

It is possible that Play N Trade doesn’t know the exact cost of the PS5 however, and will ask for payment to balance the price. Equally, Sony might be maintaining the retail cost deliberately low to undercut the Xbox Series X, which might be more expensive as a result of its powerful processing capabilities.

Sony also did so when the last generation started, offering the PS4 for $100 less than the Xbox One. Even the Xbox One price, combined on entertainment applications, allowed Sony to take an early lead.

Microsoft seems to have learned from its mistakes with the thoroughly gaming-focused show of the Xbox Series X. Where PlayStation users now outnumber Xbox users but Microsoft charging a premium more can prove its downfall in a marketplace.

With Microsoft and Sony declaring the coronavirus outbreak won’t cause delays, we are expecting both consoles to start around November of this year. Nevertheless, this could affect any games meant to start alongside the consoles.