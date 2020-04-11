PS5 Is Set To Launch With All New DualSense Controller

- Advertisement -

Sony introduced the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, a sort of development of the conventional DualShock with a few new features and some clear design refinement. In addition to its black and white color scheme, which looks, uncharitably, kind of like an Apple product slipped and dropped in certain tar, the controller’s large update is its use of something called Tempest 3D AudioTech, that is essentially an enhanced force feedback system.

Hands-on reports, like from our own Peter Rubin, suggest that the control has an enhanced haptic feedback system that offers perceptible vibrations for all sorts of in-game interactions, making a more active feeling of touch. The triggers, L2 and R2, now have”elastic triggers” which apparently let individual games include different amounts of strain to those button attracts.

- Advertisement -

The controller is also purported to possess a more comfortable grip and also battery life, and this is good because battery life has been among the largest complaints about the DualShock 4. Also, the Share button, which used to be the Options button way back in the day, is now called the”Create” button. Cool?

Final Fantasy XIV’s Next Big Patch Is Delayed Because of COVID-19

As detailed in a new letter to the Final Fantasy XIV community by manager Naoki Yoshida, its next patch, 5.3, has been postponed due to the impacts of the novel coronavirus online development. The patch, which was slated for release sometime in the middle of June, is going to take that to complete. This also explains the newest patch, 5.25, was released on time: it was largely finished before the dawn of quarantines and lockdowns to fight the virus.

I’m not a Final Fantasy XIV participant, so I can’t speak to the granular match information, but what is interesting here is your letter’s explanation for how COVID-19 affects global sport development. According to Yoshida, the creation of a game like this takes a pipeline of work from resources coming out of North America and East Asia, heart development out of Japan, and voice acting from Europe. Now the outbreak is affecting in ways that were asynchronous all these regions. Therefore, even though people are working at home, the workflow slowed and is impacted. It is a honest and fun look at how a wrench in the gears does throw, and how these things function.