Production Shutdown The Batman Only Shot 25% off Movie Before

By- Alok Chand
Director Matt Reeves says before production on the film was shut down as a result of coronavirus with filming The Batman was only 25% performed.

Director Matt Reeves says The Batman was only 25% done with filming before manufacturing shut down. The movie is one of the tentpoles that ceased shooting about the pandemic. Tentatively scheduled to arrive at June 2021, The Batman was initially intended to be a solo vehicle for Ben Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader, before the actor stepping away in the DC Extended Universe. It is going to focus but without retreading the well-known origin story of the character.

The Batman

With manufacturing unlikely to restart till May (and even that sounds overly optimistic right now), business analysts are forecasting The Batman will eventually be delayed from its release date to 2022. The movie just kicked off filming at the top of this year, so there is a lot more work to be performed before it’s ready to enter post-production. And unlike James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (that is also scheduled for Summer 2021), The Batman isn’t being edited – not officially, anyway – at this time.

Speaking to Deadline, Reeves affirmed The Batman is not being “formally” edited while he waits for production return up. As the filmmaker explained, “We’ve taken a quarter of the movie and now I have been pouring through dailies, appearing at takes, and what is to come”

The Batman

Based on Reeves’ remarks, it appears The Batman is but guaranteed to be delayed to either later in 2021 or sometime in 2022. With 75% of this movie left to the movie (to mention nothing of those inescapable pickup shoots) and manufacturing already four weeks behind schedule, it seems unavoidable at this point. Besides, the DCEU tentpole may have other issues to deal with, even after generation restarts. Taking on The Batman is slated to transition from London to Liverpool second, but the project may have to make additional adjustments to that plan over health security issues. Reeves told Deadline “It’s way too premature to say” what will take place in that regard, before clarifying “I can not imagine we would not finish in London. The situation is fluid.”

The Batman isn’t just (easily) among the most anticipated comic book movies on the horizon, it serves as Reeves’ followup to his acclaimed Planet of the Apes sequels. Therefore, there’s all the less reason for Warner Bros. to attempt to rush the film to make its current release, as opposed to letting Reeves the time that he needs to fully understand his vision. The Batman won’t be the sole WB film needing a new date, with sequels such as The Matrix 4 and Fantastic Beasts 3 additionally on hold due to the coronavirus. It may not happen for a while, but do not be shocked if the studio finally overhauls its launch slate (The Batman included) for the next few years because of the, much like Disney lately did.

Alok Chand

