Producers tease The Walking Dead finale: “Maybe not everyone is going to get out alive”

By- Naveen Yadav
The final episode of The Walking Dead year 10 was put on hold for the time being, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. However, when AMC eventually airs that finale, fans can expect some fireworks. We have got the return of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, the coming of a strangely concealed and curiously armed character, and our favorite survivors walking amidst a huge walker herd wearing the entrails of the undead as they try to put a stop to the Whisperer War once and for all.

But it’s not gonna be easy. The finale’s episode name, “A Certain Doom,” is taken directly from the pages of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics. It does mark this Whisperer War’s end but also features the death. But on the show, Andrea (Laurie Holden) died back in season 3, so do we expect someone else to die in her area?

“We are seeing [the natives ] more together, it’s clear they have some sort of plan, . “There is still the understanding that this is tricky, and that once more perhaps not everybody will get out alive.”

The walkers are being herded towards the hospital at which the combined members of Oceanside, Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom — such as Gabriel, Lydia, and Negan, together with Carol, Daryl and Judith on the road — are trying to hatch a plan to end the threat posed by Beta (Ryan Hurst) along with his Whisperer followers. But because they have a plan doesn’t mean things will work out. “Following the assault on Hilltop, they reconvened at the rendezvous point and things have occurred, a little bit of time has passed, and they’ve produced a plan. We don’t necessarily know exactly what that plan would be,” Huth said. “You get the sense that they’re preparing for an assault to come, they know it’s coming, and how do they resolve the issue of the giant horde?”

