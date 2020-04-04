Home Technology Private Files Sent Over Twitter To Get A Week Were Held By...
Technology

Private Files Sent Over Twitter To Get A Week Were Held By Firefox

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Firefox users may have had personal messages saved longer than they believed due to a significant bug.

In a post, the social media giant explained that its platform stored documents within the cache of Firefox, stating:

“We discovered how Mozilla Firefox stores cached Information Could have resulted in non-public information being saved in the cache. This implies that if you got Twitter out of a shared or public computer through Mozilla Firefox and necessary action, for example, downloading your Twitter information archive file or sending or receiving networking via Direct Message, this advice might have been stored in the browser cache after you logged from Twitter.”

  • Twitter scams use fake tech support accounts
  • Mozilla boosts anti-tracking security in Firefox update
  • Firefox rolls out encrypted DNS over HTTPS by default

While the Insect Does Not affect those who Got Twitter through Firefox People Who did on public or shared computers could get their files Obtained by others Later logging out of this Service.

Cached data

The files from Twitter that were saved in Firefox’s cache comprise files received or sent from messages, data archive files downloaded from a profile’s settings page and others.

Though the insect’s impact is restricted as Firefox automatically synchronizes all the cached data saved in its browser.

You could clear the cache manually by going to Tools, Options, Privacy & Security, Cookie and Website Data.

Twitter has now fixed this bug to stop its platform from caching information along with the firm also said the insect doesn’t impact those utilizing other browsers, Safari or Chrome.

Also Read:   To Know About The Top Digital Photo Frames In 2020, You Can Buy
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Uber Provides Free 10 Million Rides And Food Deliveries Throughout Global Coronavirus Pandemic To Support Of coronavirus relief
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Best Fast Alcohol Delivery: Drizly Provides Beer, Wine And Alcohol Delivery In Under 60 Minutes In The US

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Need beer, wine, or spirits delivery? Head over to Drizly and receive alcohol delivery under 60 minutes. We do it done, your cupboards are bare...
Read more

Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan Published A Blog Post On Wednesday Over Privacy Concerns

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Zoom users have been increasing concerns about how the platform handles security and privacy since the app started to get traction once the...
Read more

Skype Presents Video Meetings Are Introduced By Skype With No Sign-up Required For Those Needing A Zoom Substitute

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Skype has brought into a new sort of video call whereby no one has to sign up for an account to join the conversation,...
Read more

Private Files Sent Over Twitter To Get A Week Were Held By Firefox

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Firefox users may have had personal messages saved longer than they believed due to a significant bug.
Also Read:   Affordable Ryzen PC workstation on the market With a 3-Year Warranty To Boot
In a post, the social media giant explained...
Read more

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: Board Secretary gave a statement on the news of promoting students without result

Education Vikash Kumar -
Lucknow: A circular of results of class 10 and 12 board examinations in Uttar Pradesh is becoming increasingly viral on social media. According to...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2: All We Know About AirPod Rivals, Galaxy Bud +

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The second Pixel Buds of google face an uphill struggle: not only do they have to upgrade on the original earbuds that are disastrous...
Read more

CBSE Board Exam 2020: From when will the copies of board exam be checked, CBSE gave this information

Education Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi: CBSE: Due to the Coronavirus epidemic in the country, the education sector has got a break. All types of examinations have been...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Good news for students waiting for Bihar board 10th result, results will come soon

Education Vikash Kumar -
The news that gives relief to the students who are waiting for the 10th result of the Bihar board examination, is that the board...
Read more

What do you expect from the story of Pirates Of The Caribbean Season 6?

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
The series Pirates of the Caribbean is a film collection, including a mix of five experiences up until that point. The performer Jerry Bruckheimer...
Read more

The 100 season 7 air date: When will The 100 season 7 be back?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Season six-hit The CW in the US in April 2019, while UK audiences had to wait until September 2019 to watch it on E4...
Read more
© World Top Trend