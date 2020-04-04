Private Files Sent Over Twitter To Get A Week Were Held By Firefox

- Advertisement -

Firefox users may have had personal messages saved longer than they believed due to a significant bug.

In a post, the social media giant explained that its platform stored documents within the cache of Firefox, stating:

“We discovered how Mozilla Firefox stores cached Information Could have resulted in non-public information being saved in the cache. This implies that if you got Twitter out of a shared or public computer through Mozilla Firefox and necessary action, for example, downloading your Twitter information archive file or sending or receiving networking via Direct Message, this advice might have been stored in the browser cache after you logged from Twitter.”

While the Insect Does Not affect those who Got Twitter through Firefox People Who did on public or shared computers could get their files Obtained by others Later logging out of this Service.

Cached data

The files from Twitter that were saved in Firefox’s cache comprise files received or sent from messages, data archive files downloaded from a profile’s settings page and others.

Though the insect’s impact is restricted as Firefox automatically synchronizes all the cached data saved in its browser.

You could clear the cache manually by going to Tools, Options, Privacy & Security, Cookie and Website Data.

Twitter has now fixed this bug to stop its platform from caching information along with the firm also said the insect doesn’t impact those utilizing other browsers, Safari or Chrome.